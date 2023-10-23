Which bowl could Rutgers football be headed to? Here's what the projections say

Rutgers is officially going bowling.

The only question now is where the Scarlet Knights will be.

Greg Schiano’s team earned its sixth win of the season Saturday with a convincing 31-14 win over Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana, achieving traditional bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014.

It marked a significant step for the program – and gave Rutgers fans something to look forward to in December.

"It’s a step," coach Greg Schiano said following his team's win over the Hoosiers. "As we did last time, you get to be bowl eligible and that’s one step on the journey. It’s been well chronicled, we didn’t finish the journey last time. And that’s the goal. It’s going to take time. I told you when we got here, it was going to take time. There are no quick fixes. Not at Rutgers. It’s hard and you just work and work and work. But this is definitely a step."

The potential destination for Rutgers could be anywhere from The Bronx to Phoenix to Las Vegas or Detroit.

Nothing will be known until the bowl matchups are announced on Dec. 3.

What is it looking like right now?

Well, there’s a good chance fans won’t have to travel far.

Here are some new projections:

Jerry Palm, CBS

Pinstripe Bowl vs. NC State, Dec. 28

247Sports

Pinstripe Bowl vs. NC State, Dec. 28

Athlon Sports

Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wake Forest, Dec. 28

Saturday Tradition

Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wake Forest, Dec. 28

About the Pinstripe Bowl

The theme seems to be that Rutgers will be headed to the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstrip Bowl Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium. Kickoff is 2:15 p.m. ET.

The Pinstripe Bowl matches Big Ten and ACC teams. Big Ten teams have won the last six Pinstripe Bowls.

Of note: Rutgers beat Iowa State in the 2011 Pinstripe Bowl in what was the final game of Schiano’s first tenure with the program.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football bowl game projections