Bowl Bubble: Bowl Eligible Teams, Who’s In, Who’s Out, Week 12
College football bowl bubble: Which teams are bowl eligible, and which teams need a win or two over the final few weeks to get a bid?
Bowl Bubble and Eligible Teams: Week 12
By conference, here’s the breakdown of every team that’s already bowl eligible, every team that’s not, and what’s left for the teams that need a win in the final season.
To be eligible, a team has to win six games or more.
Teams that became bowl eligible this weekend
Georgia State, Louisville, Miami, Miami University, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Toledo, Washington State, Wyoming
Teams that aren’t bowl eligible after this weekend
Buffalo, Illinois, Texas, ULM, Washington
American Athletic Conference Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, SMU, UCF
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Navy, Temple, Tulane, USF
Bowl Bubble
Memphis (5-6: Tulane)
Tulsa (5-6: at SMU)
ACC Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Duke, Georgia Tech
Bowl Bubble
Florida State (5-6: at Florida)
Syracuse (5-6: Pitt)
Virginia Tech (5-6: at Virginia)
Big Ten Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern
Bowl Bubble
Maryland (5-6: at Rutgers)
Rutgers (5-6: Maryland)
Big 12 Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas Tech
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Kansas
Bowl Bubble
TCU (5-6: at Iowa State)
West Virginia (5-6: at Kansas)
Conference USA Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Marshall, UAB, UTEP, UTSA, WKU
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: FIU, Louisiana Tech, Rice, Southern Miss
Bowl Bubble
Charlotte (5-6: at Old Dominion)
Florida Atlantic (5-6: Middle Tennessee)
Middle Tennessee (5-6: at Florida Atlantic)
North Texas (5-6: UTSA)
Old Dominion (5-6: Charlotte)
Independent Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Army, BYU, Liberty, Notre Dame
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: New Mexico State, UConn, UMass
Bowl Bubble: None
MAC Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami University, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Western Michigan
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ohio
Bowl Bubble
Ball State (5-6: Buffalo)
Mountain West Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State. Wyoming
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Colorado State, Hawaii, New Mexico, UNLV
Bowl Bubble
San Jose State (5-6: Fresno State)
Pac-12 Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah. Washington State
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Arizona, Colorado, Stanford, Washington
Bowl Eligible Bubble
Cal (4-6: at UCLA, USC)
USC (4-6: BYU, at Cal)
SEC Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Vanderbilt
Bowl Bubble
Florida (5-6: Florida State)
LSU (5-6: Texas A&M)
Sun Belt Bowl Eligible Teams
Who’s Bowl Eligible: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana
Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Texas State, ULM
Bowl Bubble
South Alabama (5-6: Coastal Carolina)
Troy (5-6: at Georgia State)