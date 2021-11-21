Bowl Bubble: Bowl Eligible Teams, Who’s In, Who’s Out, Week 12

College football bowl bubble: Which teams are bowl eligible, and which teams need a win or two over the final few weeks to get a bid?

Bowl Bubble and Eligible Teams: Week 12

By conference, here’s the breakdown of every team that’s already bowl eligible, every team that’s not, and what’s left for the teams that need a win in the final season.

To be eligible, a team has to win six games or more.

Teams that became bowl eligible this weekend

Georgia State, Louisville, Miami, Miami University, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Toledo, Washington State, Wyoming

Teams that aren’t bowl eligible after this weekend

Buffalo, Illinois, Texas, ULM, Washington

American Athletic Conference Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, SMU, UCF

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Navy, Temple, Tulane, USF

Bowl Bubble

Memphis (5-6: Tulane)

Tulsa (5-6: at SMU)

ACC Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Duke, Georgia Tech

Bowl Bubble

Florida State (5-6: at Florida)

Syracuse (5-6: Pitt)

Virginia Tech (5-6: at Virginia)

Big Ten Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern

Bowl Bubble

Maryland (5-6: at Rutgers)

Rutgers (5-6: Maryland)

Big 12 Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas Tech

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Kansas

Bowl Bubble

TCU (5-6: at Iowa State)

West Virginia (5-6: at Kansas)

Conference USA Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Marshall, UAB, UTEP, UTSA, WKU

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: FIU, Louisiana Tech, Rice, Southern Miss

Bowl Bubble

Charlotte (5-6: at Old Dominion)

Florida Atlantic (5-6: Middle Tennessee)

Middle Tennessee (5-6: at Florida Atlantic)

North Texas (5-6: UTSA)

Old Dominion (5-6: Charlotte)

Independent Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Army, BYU, Liberty, Notre Dame

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: New Mexico State, UConn, UMass

Bowl Bubble: None

MAC Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami University, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Western Michigan

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ohio

Bowl Bubble

Ball State (5-6: Buffalo)

Mountain West Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State. Wyoming

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Colorado State, Hawaii, New Mexico, UNLV

Bowl Bubble

San Jose State (5-6: Fresno State)

Pac-12 Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah. Washington State

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Arizona, Colorado, Stanford, Washington

Bowl Eligible Bubble

Cal (4-6: at UCLA, USC)

USC (4-6: BYU, at Cal)

SEC Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Vanderbilt

Bowl Bubble

Florida (5-6: Florida State)

LSU (5-6: Texas A&M)

Sun Belt Bowl Eligible Teams

Who’s Bowl Eligible: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana

Who Already Isn’t Bowl Eligible: Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Texas State, ULM

Bowl Bubble

South Alabama (5-6: Coastal Carolina)

Troy (5-6: at Georgia State)