Bowl bound! Rutgers football beats Indiana to earn 6th win, bowl bid | How it happened

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Greg Schiano pumped his fists and screamed in celebration.

Rutgers football had just come up with a fourth-down stop four minutes into the fourth quarter. Schiano hugged some of the players as they left the field while players on the sideline jumped up and down.

The Scarlet Knights held a 17-point lead over Indiana. That stop killed the Hoosiers’ drive. It gave Rutgers the ball back.

And it officially sent the Scarlet Knights toward something they hadn’t experienced in nine years: Traditional bowl eligibility.

Rutgers beat Indiana, 31-14, Saturday at Memorial Stadium to earn its sixth win, something it hadn’t done in a season since 2014.

The victory, and the accompanying bowl eligibility, represented a major step for the Scarlet Knights’ rebuild under Schiano.

Gavin Wimsatt sealed the win for Rutgers with an 80-yard touchdown run just more than a minute into the fourth quarter of a game where the Scarlet Knights ran the ball with force.

The defense then did what it needed to, and Rutgers was on its way.

Here are three reasons Rutgers beat Indiana:

1. More big special-teams plays

Rutgers’ special teams came up big in the previous game against Michigan State, and that momentum continued against Indiana.

The Hoosiers punted on fourth-and-13 from their own 32, but Shaquan Loyal flew in and blocked it. The ball fell right into the hands of Eric Rogers, who ran it 17 yards into the end zone for a touchdown that put Rutgers up 14-7.

It was just what the Scarlet Knights needed – and while it was still early, the play did start to shift momentum in Rutgers’ favor.

The Scarlet Knights had another key play on special teams late in the second quarter.

Rutgers punted on fourth-and-20 from its own 45. Indiana’s Jaylin Lucas muffed it at the 23, though, and Robert Longerbeam recovered for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers had to settle for a 21-yard field goal by Jai Patel, giving the Scarlet Knights a 17-14 lead at halftime.

2. Rutgers ran the ball like it needed to

For the Scarlet Knights’ offense to be productive, it needs to run the ball. That’s what Rutgers wants to do. It’s the offense’s engine.

Against a team like Indiana, which entered Saturday with one of the worse run defenses in the Big Ten, that became even more important.

The Scarlet Knights did what they needed to do.

They finished with 276 yards on the ground, their most ever in a Big Ten game.

Kyle Monangai finished with 109 on 24 carries, while Wimsatt finished with 143 on 16 carries, including that big 80-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Wimsatt’s rushing performance was the most ever by a Rutgers quarterback.

3. Rutgers’ defense tightened up

The Scarlet Knights allowed a touchdown on the game’s opening drive, giving Indiana an early lead. It then allowed another touchdown midway through the second quarter – a drive that included consecutive 17- and 15-yard gains.

But Rutgers’ defense, a strength for much of this season, shut the Hoosiers out in the second half.

After the Scarlet Knights scored on a one-yard touchdown run by Wimsatt in the third quarter, the defense immediately forced a three-and-out.

They later stopped Indiana on third-and-13 at the Hoosiers 49, helping to set up Wimsatt’s 80-yard touchdown run.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: How Scarlet Knights beat Indiana for bowl bid