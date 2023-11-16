Bowl Bound: Missouri Western accepts invite to Live United Bowl

Nov. 15—It was an exciting Wednesday morning for the Missouri Western football team as the Griffons were notified they will continue into the postseason. The team was selected to participate in the Farmers Bank and Trust Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Western's opponent will be the Southern Arkansas Muleriders, who have an overall record of 9-2 and come from the Great American Conference.

Tyler Fenwick is no stranger to postseason play as a head coach, and this is only the start for the Griffon program.

"The momentum we've gained, the excitement that was created and the rich experiences provided for our student athletes through the past few months would not be possible without the season that our football program has just completed," director of athletics Andy Carter said.

Western football had an exciting regular season, taking down two top-10 teams, including the No.2-ranked team in the country: the Pittsburg State Gorillas.

Fenwick has been a head coach in three Division II bowl games in his career, and will now look to secure another win in Texarkana.

"The organization and the experience that they put on is just one of those things that I know that kids that I've coached in the past that have been in this bowl game have not forgotten," Fenwick said.

The Griffons are no stranger to this bowl, as they won in both 2018 and 2019. Their opponent, the Southern Arkansas Muleriders, also aren't strangers. The Griffons beat the Muleriders 30-25 in 2018.

Being postseason-bound in the first year of the Tyler Fenwick era was important, and was a goal from the start of the season.

"I think that as a football program, if you're not trying to get to the postseason in some form or fashion, then you probably need to step your game up," Fenwick said. "I think that's what we're all striving for."

Now that they've landed in a postseason destination, the present and future become important. Winning a bowl game is the goal of the present, but the future can be shaped in many ways, depending on the outcome.

"The bowl game is a great thing for the development of our football team," Fenwick said. "It gives us an opportunity with our younger guys to treat this as almost a free spring ball."

It's not just about the current rostered youth, but the potential to bring in more talent across the nation.

"From a recruiting standpoint, being able to highlight the fact that, you know, we're one of the few teams that gets to play an extra game and play into the postseason, not everybody gets a chance to do that," Fenwick said.

The Griffons finished the 2023 season with an 8-3 record, just missing out on the Division II Playoffs.

Despite this, Carter is proud to see how far the program has come in Fenwick's short time with the program.

"Developing young people to be the best versions of themselves, but we have our eyes set on, you know, we want to chase the national championship," Carter said. "To do that, you have to start in places like this."

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.