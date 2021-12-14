Bowl betting: Coaching changes, potential opt outs moving lines

Bowl season begins at the end of this week. It's a fun period of time for college football fans and especially college football bettors. One of the more important aspects of handicapping bowl season is knowing exactly who is going to be on the field and the sidelines. We've watched these teams since early September so we feel like we know enough about them. However, coaches change, players opt out, declare for the draft and/or transfer. If you keep up on the opt-outs, you're ahead of the game.

We've already seen some key players opt out and some key coaches leave programs. Which betting lines have seen the most movement since the market opened and what's causing these line movements?

UTEP-Fresno State

Former Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer has taken a job with Washington, so he will not coach this bowl game for the Bulldogs. Joining DeBoer in moving to Washington is former offensive play-caller Ryan Grubb.

It also looked likely that starting quarterback Jake Haener would be joining DeBoer and Grubb in Washington, but the Fresno State quarterback aborted his transfer and has decided to stay with the Bulldogs. However, it’s still unclear whether he will actually play in this bowl game or if the Bulldogs will turn to one of their true freshman quarterbacks in Logan Fife or Jaylen Henderson.

Jake Haener's status for Fresno State's bowl game is uncertain. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Due to the uncertainty around the quarterback situation, this line has been all over the place. The market opened with Fresno State as a 13.5-point favorite and the total for the game set at 51.5. When Haener was in the transfer portal, the total dropped to 49.5 and the spread to 10.5. Currently, with Haener’s status unclear, the Bulldogs are an 11.5-point favorite and the total is set at 51.

Memphis-Hawaii

Memphis opened as a 3.5-point favorite against Hawaii with the total set at 61 points. However reports of dysfunction within the Hawaii program have caused a major impact. A report in SFGate accuses Hawaii head coach Todd Graham of “verbal abuse, rampant favoritism, and killing their love of football.”

Story continues

Starting QB Chevan Cordeiro and running back Dae Dae Hunter have decided to leave the program and enter the transfer portal.

With two key members of the offense out and uncertainty surrounding the culture of the program, Hawaii is now a 7.5-point underdog. The total has also fallen to 58 points.

Western Michigan-Nevada

The biggest line movement of the bowl season thus far has been in the Quick Lane Bowl. Nevada opened as a 6.5-point favorite over Western Michigan with a total of 66 points.

However, since then, Nevada has lost head coach Jay Norvell to Colorado State. Nevada is also expected to be without 6 assistant coaches including their offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special teams coach.

Standout tight-end Cole Turner has opted out to prepare for the NFL draft and it’s widely expected that quarterback Carson Strong, a potential first round NFL draft pick, will also opt out.

As a result, Western Michigan is now a 3-point favorite after a 9.5 point line movement. The total has also dropped 6.5 points and currently sits at 59.5 points.

Clemson-Iowa State

Clemson opened as a favorite in the Cheez-It Bowl, but the Tigers are now a 1.5-point underdog against Iowa State.

It was an obvious down year for Clemson as they are used to winning the ACC in runaway fashion and playing in the college football playoff. Now, they’ve lost their top two assistant coaches while preparing for their bowl game.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables took the head coaching job at Oklahoma while offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is now the head coach at Virginia. Dabo Swinney remains one of the best coaches in the world, but he’s now without his top two assistants.

Oregon-Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley and Mario Cristobal are gone. Both teams have new coaches hired, but this bowl game will be coached by interim coaches. One might think that gives a slight edge to Oklahoma, as their interim coach is Bob Stoops who is a Sooners' legend and is still very involved with the program.

Not only are the coaches in flux, but so are many key players on these teams. Both teams have players transferring after the coaching changes, and both teams have players choosing to sit out to prepare for the draft. The most notable opt out is Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is potentially going to be drafted first overall in the upcoming NFL draft.

Oregon opened as a 3-point underdog, but the coaching changes and opt outs have moved the Ducks to a 4.5-point dog against Oklahoma.

Pittsburgh-Michigan State

Will Kenny Pickett play? That’s the question that has seen this line move all over the place in the last week. Pickett says he will make his decision at some point this upcoming week, but until he does, we can only guess. At this point, it seems like the betting market is leaning towards Pickett not playing.

The total has dropped three points from the opening number despite the fact that this matchup has “shootout” written all over it on paper. Pittsburgh opened as a 3.5-point favorite, but currently Michigan State is a 1.5-point favorite.

Michigan State will likely become an even bigger favorite if Pickett officially announces he’s opting out of the bowl game.

Purdue-Tennessee

Tennessee opened as a 1-point favorite over Purdue, but that line has ballooned up to the Volunteers laying 4 points. Purdue will likely be without their best player on both sides of the football as defensive end George Karlaftis and wide receiver David Bell have opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft.