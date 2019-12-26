Bowl Bets: Oklahoma State vs Texas A&M

Pinstripe Bowl: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Scroll to continue with content Ad

SPREAD BET

There's no disparaging Hubbard in this space; after all, he did pile up an FBS-best 1,936 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground despite the Cowboys' passing game languishing in the bottom half nationally.

Oklahoma State's 70th-ranked pass attack could be even weaker after starting quarterback Spencer Sanders underwent thumb surgery and coach Mike Gundy has said that both Sanders and Dru Brown will get snaps under center in the bowl game.

That said, while Texas A&M has a slightly superior passing game and defense (the Cowboys are ranked 107th against the pass), seven points is an awful lot here. We like the Cowboys to cover.

PICK: Oklahoma State +6.5

TOTAL BET

It's one thing to advise the Aggies to "sell out to stop Hubbard," it's another thing altogether for them to actually do it. Hubbard has faced little resistance en route to the NCAA rushing title, averaging a healthy 5.8 yards per carry with eight rushing scores against ranked teams this season.

With the Aggies best defender, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, skipping the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft, it will be even easier for Hubbard to gain ground and for the Cowboys to retain possession. Clock management could be key for the Cowboys – and it it goes to plan, this game has a very good shot at finishing well below the total.

PICK: Under 53.5

ALTERNATE BET

Story continues

Getting off to a good start will be critical for both teams and the Cowboys appear to be in much better position to do so. They rank 25th in the country in first-quarter points per game (8.0) and are led by Hubbard (who else?), whose 7.0 YPC average in the opening period is the highest of any quarter this season.

The Aggies' early-game defense doesn't instil much confidence after getting torched for 21 points in the opening quarter of their season-ending loss to LSU. This one could very well go back-and-forth, but we're keen on the Cowboys to have the better start.

PICK: First Quarter Oklahoma State +2

TRENDS TO WATCH

• Cowboys are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 Bowl games.

• Aggies are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 non-conference games.

• Under is 5-0 in Cowboys last 5 bowl games.

• Over is 5-1 in Aggies last 6 bowl games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. NJ only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See website for details. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, visit our responsible gaming page. 19+. Canada only. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See the website for details. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, visit our responsible gaming page. 18+. Odds may vary. Eligibility restrictions apply. See the website for details.