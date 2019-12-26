Bowl Bets: Michigan State vs Wake Forest

Pinstripe Bowl: Yankee Stadium, New York, NY

Michigan State Spartans vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+3.5, 50)

SPREAD BET

Much of the Demon Deacons' success will rest on whether QB Jamie Newman suits up. Newman, who finished fifth in the ACC in passing yards (2,693) and third in touchdowns (23), was injured in Wake's season finale vs. Syracuse but has been upgraded to probable for the bowl game.

Despite the absence of No. 1 target Sage Surratt (1,001 yards, 11 TDs), Wake still has the superior offense – and cover option (for reasons we'll elaborate on in the next section.)

PICK: Wake Forest +3.5

TOTAL BET

Again, this one will depend greatly on the status of Newman and Wake Forest wide receiver Scotty Washington, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Even assuming both play but aren't 100 percent, Michigan State was involved in just three games all season that surpassed the 50-point plateau (thanks to an underachieving offense and a still-stalwart D).

The Spartans have scored more than 17 points just once since the end of September, and have instilled zero confidence that they'll do enough on offense to push this one over the number.

PICK: Under 50

ALTERNATE BET

We'll stick with the Spartans here, since Wake Forest is a difficult team to handicap given its injury situation. And it's more bad news for Michigan State fans, as their team boasted one of the least-impressive touchdown-to-field-goal ratios in the entire FBS. The Spartans reached the end zone 29 times in 12 games, but also settled for 20 field goals.

Michigan State is one of only 19 teams in the nation with 20 or more FGs, and one of only five to also score fewer than 30 TDs. Wake Forest was one of the worst red-zone teams in the country in 2019, but the Michigan State offense is bad. We like them to open their scoring with a three-spot.

PICK: Michigan State first score - Field goal

TRENDS TO WATCH

• Spartans are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 Bowl games.

• Demon Deacons are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 bowl games.

• Over is 6-2 in Spartans last 8 Bowl games.

• Over is 10-4 in Demon Deacons last 14 non-conference games.

