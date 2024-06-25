Bowie State University women’s softball coach leading by example, helping shape lives of players

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Ed Powell is the head coach of the Bowie State University women’s softball team.

His interaction with the players goes beyond the game. “I am not perfect, but I try to do things right in the eyes of young people,” said Powell, “So as a father figure in the program, that I run, is really all about setting the right example on a consistent basis.”

Powell also runs the Responsible Fathers program for Montgomery County Child Welfare Services.

He says there are similarities in his responsibilities. “You are really trying to help people be the best they can be,” said Powell, “It is important that they develop those skills that will help them in the future.”

Powell has been with Montgomery County for more than 25 years and he says he continues to have the drive and determination to make a difference on the softball field and in the lives of fathers trying to get back on track.

