Bowers powers Garces past Clovis West, 28-7

Aug. 21—As far as thorns in sides go, the Garces defense did everything necessary to stifle and frustrate Clovis West on Friday night, pestering the Golden Eagles tandem of quarterbacks, ball carriers, receivers and linemen.

The Rams forced their opponent to either punt or give the ball over on downs on nine of their first 10 possessions. Garces scored a defensive touchdown on the other.

Suffice to say, the relentless Rams' defense dominant, and Logan Bowers was unstoppable.

The Rams senior linebacker applied pressure all night, making several one-on-one tackles to blow up potential big gains, had his hand in three sacks and countless hurried throws as his team limited the Golden Eagles to 39 yards from scrimmage and two first downs in the first half.

To add insult to injury, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior capped his team's scoring with a 95-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, barrelling over multiple defenders before breaking free down the sideline in a 28-7 victory in the season opener for both teams at Sam Tobias Field.

"I just try to run through guys," said Bowers, who finished with a game-high 135 yards rushing on 10 carries, the final of which gave the Rams a 28-0 lead with 2:02 to play. "I was looking for the first down. I mean we were on the (five-yard line) and I was trying to get to the other side of that hole, but when I took off I was looking for more."

And when he kept his balance and popped outside, Bowers began to pull away from the secondary, setting off a wild celebration on the Garces sideline.

"Hey, when I get free, I get free," said Bowers with a laugh. "Nobody believes in my speed, but when I get out there, you'll see it."

Although Clovis West closed the night with a score, the night belonged to Garces.

The Rams opened the scoring on a 12-yard run by senior quarterback Travis Plugge and then built a 14-0 advantage just before halftime when junior Zamir Hall picked up a fumble inside the five-yard line and carried it into the end zone with 2:29 left in the second quarter.

The play came just two plays after the Golden Eagles appeared to have tied the game on a 75-yard pass play. A holding penalty nullified the score, and the Rams regained the momentum just seconds later when Hall cashed in Clovis West's miscue.

"What incredible desire and passion they played with," said Garces coach Paul Golla of his defensive unit. "They're a little undersized, but have hearts the size of a giant."

The heart was showcased all night. Clovis West was to punt on nine of its first 10 possessions, with Hall's touchdown ending the other, and reached its peak with the game in hand late in the fourth quarter.

Leading 21-0, the Rams stopped the Golden Eagles four times inside the five-yard line, including two plays at the goal line and another on fourth down from the three. Garces took over on downs, and two plays later Bowers broke free for his long run.

Offensively, Garces was efficient at times, but was also hurt by several procedure penalties that Golla said his team will need to eliminate starting Monday at practice.

Plugge had a solid game, shaking off an early interception to finish 13 of 21 for 143 yards, including a 53-yard scoring pass to Julian Smith on the Rams' opening possession of the second half.

"I don't think a lot of people know (about his athleticism)," said Golla of Plugge. "He's a 4.3 pro agility and runs a 4.6 (second) 40 (-yard dash) ... so he's tall and elusive, and people don't always see that. But he's a fantastic athlete."

Another of the Rams stars, the spring season's BVarsity All-Area co-player of the year Ian Jernagin, was also impressive, albeit in limited duty. The senior running back rushed for 84 yards on 11 carries, with 56 of those yards coming in the first quarter.

With Jernagin resting on the sidelines in the second half, and the game in hand, Golla turned to others to handle the load.

"He got banged up a little bit, not bad, but we sat him," Golla said. "Then Logan Bowers had his opportunity, and wow.

"Logan is just a silent assassin. He's just quiet, but he's probably pound-for-pound the strongest kid on our football team. He's worked extremely hard the three years that we've had him here. I'm just proud of him. What a great night for him."