Bowen urges England fans to stick with the team: ‘We’re still in a really good position’

Jarrod Bowen says he understands the criticism from England fans over their performances at Euro 2024 so far but has urged supporters to stick with the team.

The Three Lions faltered in their second group game, drawing 1-1 with Denmark which also followed an unconvincing win over Serbia in their opening clash.

But Gareth Southgate’s side head into their final clash with Slovenia top of the group and knowing victory will take them into the knockout stages, and West Ham forward Bowen says there is plenty of reason to be positive.

“I get it, because you want to win the games and you want to be in the best position possible,” Bowen said of the criticism from supporters.

“But sometimes it’s not as easy as that. It’s my first tournament so it’s my first time seeing England at a major tournament with the fans and the following.

“For me, it’s one of the best and yes we’re disappointed that we haven’t won the game but those are the standards that we’ve set and we want to win these games and as many games as possible.

“But it’s not given to you as easy as that. We’ve set such high standards but we don’t expect to win every game because that’s a bit of an arrogance but we’re always confident in our own ability to win.

“My message to the fans would be to keep sticking with it, keep showing the support that you have done because for me to experience it has been incredible.”

Bowen has been used as a substitute in both of England’s games so far and says he and his team-mates are not paying attention to outside noise.

He said: “The mood is really high. We try not to get involved in the outside world because what we’ve got is a really tight group, a real togetherness.

“We’re sat here with four points and it is probably the standards that we’ve set that it’s not two wins.

“But it’s still four points. We’re still top of the group and we’re still in control of our own destiny. We go to Tuesday’s game, win that and we’re going into the knockouts.

“We know it will be a difficult game but we know what we have to do. We’re not sat here two games and two losses, bottom of the group. We’re still in a really good position so looking forward to the game.”

FEATURED IMAGE: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GETTY IMAGES VIA ONE FOOTBALL