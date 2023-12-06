'Bowen has the qualities of a striker'

Jarrod Bowen

Michail Antonio thinks Jarrod Bowen has the qualities to transition into a striker for West Ham.

Bowen has scored nine goals in all competitions for the Hammers so far this season, with seven of those coming when he was playing out wide.

"I think he has got the ability to do it," Antonio told The Footballer's Football Podcast. "He has got the qualities of a striker.

"He’s strong, he’s good on the ball, can come in deep, can collect it and he scores goals. I think he will probably end up [as a striker] because of his nouse to always be in the right position and know where to be in the field and in the box.

"I don’t think he enjoys playing there right now as he doesn’t get the ball as much as he did out wide. When you’re playing centre-forward, you have two centre-halves constantly at your side, whereas when you are out wide you can drift into places and be unseen."

Newcastle's Callum Wilson added: "I would say Jarrod doesn’t need to play striker. His best position for me is probably out wide or if he went into the number 10 if they changed formation.

"Having a striker like Mikey who has a bit of a bull-in-a-China-shop vibe takes defenders away so it creates more space for Jarrod to go unnoticed and enter the box."

Antonio also transitioned into a striker in his time with the Hammers, but said he was not a fan at first.

"When I first moved up front I hated it. I hated the centre-halves constantly on my back," he said. "When you’re out wide you can get into space and get at people. When you get in the box, because you are the striker they mainly just pay attention to who you are and then everyone drifts off around you. I disliked it.

"It wasn’t until I played there more and people were looking for me and I was getting more opportunities from playing there. That’s when I thought: 'Actually yeah, this is my position now'."

Listen to The Footballer's Football Podcast on BBC Sounds