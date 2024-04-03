Bowen has eye on goal record

[Getty Images]

Jarrod Bowen has his sights set on becoming the first West Ham player to hit 20 Premier League goals since Tony Cottee.

Cottee was the last Hammers player to reach 20 in a top-flight campaign, back in 1986-87.

Bowen has currently recorded 15 league goals this season with seven games remaining and looks likely to surpass the 40-year-old record.

The England international is currently one goal behind Paolo Di Canio's best mark in a West Ham season of 16 in 1999-00.

"I just want to keep on doing what I am doing," said Bowen. "I've spoken all season that I just want to keep that consistency level in my game and keep getting goals, assists and I think that is all I can do.

"I just want to keep on doing what I'm doing and getting those goals involvements and want to break the goalscoring record."