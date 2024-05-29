Bowen drives in three as Curve top Sea Dogs 6-4 in opener of six-game EL series

May 28—Jase Bowen was 2 for 4, scored twice and drove in three runs as the Altoona Curve opened a six-game series by beating the Portland Sea Dogs 6-4 Tuesday night in an Eastern League game at Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Bowen had a two-run homer in the fourth inning for the Curve, who are in last place in the Southwest Division. Altoona has won 5 of 6.

The Curve scored twice in the first inning on an RBI single by Bowen, who later scored on a groundout.

Altoona made it 4-0 in the third. Seth Beers scored on a wild pitch and Joe Perez stole home.

Kyle Teel had a two-run homer in the fourth for Portland, which got RBI singles by Nick Decker and Mickey Gasper in the fifth and eighth innings.

