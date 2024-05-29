Bowen drives in 3 runs to lead Curve over Sea Dogs

ALTOONA, Pa. – Jase Bowen drove in three runs, including smacking his second home run of the season, in Altoona’s 6-4 series-opening win over the Portland Sea Dogs Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Bowen drove in the game’s first run with an opposite-field single in the first and added a two-run shot in the fourth to give the Curve a commanding 6-2 lead at the time. Altoona crossed six runs against Portland’s starter, Wikelman Gonzalez, in his four innings. Altoona plated a pair of runs in the fourth thanks to a hit batsman, a walk, a wild pitch and a delayed steal of home.

On the mound, Sean Sullivan didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning. Kyle Teel ended his 18-inning scoreless streak with a two-run homer in the fourth, the longest scoreless inning streak of Sullivan’s career. Sullivan allowed three runs on five hits and a pair of walks and picked up six strikeouts in his outing.

Eddy Yean tossed a pair of scoreless frames, the seventh time in his Past eight outings that he has been unscored upon. Justin Meis earned a two-inning save allowing a single run in the eighth inning, but finishing the game in a flourish with four consecutive strikeouts.

Tsung-Che Cheng added to his season-long hit streak with his seventh straight game with a knock.

Altoona continues its series at 6 p.m. Wednesday night against the Portland SeaDogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Altoona’s starter is to be announced and right-hander Isaac Coffey for the Sea Dogs.