With a bow, Hideki Matsuyama's caddie shows respect to Augusta National

After drenching parts of Indonesia and taking a unique track across the Timor Sea with Cyclone Odette, Tropical Cyclone Seroja is bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Western Australia. Seroja strengthened into a Category 3 tropical cyclone on the Australian scale for a time early Sunday, local time. The storm packed 10-minute average sustained wind speeds of 120 km/h (75 mph) at its core as it churned just off the coast. Around 7:40 p.m., local time, Seroja made landfall along the coast of Western Australia between the towns of Geraldton and Kalbarri as a Category 3 cyclone. The very destructive core of Category 3 Severe Tropical #CycloneSeroja is crossing the coast now between Kalbarri and Gregory. Kalbarri recorded a 170 km/h wind gust at 7:03pm WST and has seen 111 mm of rain since 9am. Live radar: https://t.co/C9i0l7u9yA pic.twitter.com/laeqtMXxKw— Bureau of Meteorology, Western Australia (@BOM_WA) April 11, 2021 The storm cut power to more than 31,000 customers, as of Monday, according to Reuters. Electricity is likely to take several days to be fully restored. Officials also noted that coastal town of Kalbarri, about 300 miles (500 km) north of Perth, sustained considerable damage, with nearly 70% of the structures being damaged. Western Australia state premier Mark McGowan said that "the devastation caused by Cyclone Seroja is widespread and severe," but fortunately, no deaths or injuries were reported as of Monday afternoon. By late Sunday night, local time, Seroja was downgraded to a Category 2 cyclone as the interaction with land caused the storm to lose some wind intensity. Seroja continued to lose wind intensity into Monday morning before transitioning into a nontropical storm as it moved across the southern portion of Western Australia. Despite this transition, Seroja was able to bring areas of heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts. Tropical Cyclone Seroja can be seen making landfall in this satellite loop captured on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (CIRA/RAMMB) "[What remains of Seroja] should be moving fast enough to avoid significant flooding," said AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls. Rainfall totals of 75-150 mm (3-6 inches) can still lead to localized flooding along the track of the storm. Seroja can also bring rough seas to the southern coast of Australia into the beginning of next week as the storm is absorbed by a nontropical system swirling over the Great Australian Bight. The above satellite image shows Tropical Cyclones Seroja and Odette northwest of Australia on the morning of Friday, April 9, 2021. (AccuWeather) Activity in the Timor Sea and eastern Indian Ocean began last weekend when a system emerged and eventually developed into Tropical Cyclone Seroja. Conditions were just right, with plenty of warm water and light to moderate wind shear, to the northwest of Australia for the tropical low northwest of Seroja to strengthen into Tropical Cyclone Odette on Friday morning, local time, as Seroja continued to gain wind strength. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Approximately 24 hours later though, Odette lost wind intensity and was designated a tropical low once again on Saturday morning, local time, as Seroja continued to intensify. Both tropical systems remained close to one another, with the eye of each cyclone perhaps only 800 km (500 miles) apart at times to end last week. With two tropical systems so close together, forecasters said a meteorological phenomenon known as the Fujiwhara effect occurred for a time on Friday. The Fujiwhara effect occurs when two tropical systems are close enough together, and strong enough, that they influence the track of the other, resulting in the two storms rotating around each other. "Seroja was the dominant feature, with the system formally known as Tropical Low Odette rotating in the clockwise fashion around Seroja," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said. "This was the case for portions of the day on Friday and Saturday until Seroja absorbed the energy of former Odette later Saturday." When Cyclone Seroja formed over the weekend, tropical moisture inundated portions of Indonesia, causing deadly mudslides and flooding. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.