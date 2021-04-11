With a bow, Hideki Matsuyama's caddie shows respect to Augusta National

It's a caddie tradition to remove the flag from the flagstick on the 18th green after your player wins a tournament. Hideki Matsuyama's caddie, Shota Hayafuji, did that after his boss and friend won the Masters on Sunday.

It's a sentimental keepsake for a caddie, but Hayafuji displayed his own emotion as he returned the barren flagstick to the hole. He removed his hat and, in a simple show of respect, bowed to the course.

As Matsuyama noted in his post-victory news conference, this was his first win with Hayafuji on his bag.

  • Xander Schauffele's back-nine rally, Masters hopes end in pond at 16

    Xander Schauffele made a late charge at a green jacket Sunday at Augusta National before a triple bogey at 16 ended his Masters hopes.

  • Steph Curry congratulates Hideki Matsuyama after Masters victory

    Steph Curry gave a big shoutout to Hideki Matsuyama after his historic Masters win.

  • Tears and cheers as Matsuyama victory thrills Japan

    Thrilled Japanese fans welcomed Hideki Matsuyama's historic Masters victory on Monday, with broadcasters close to tears and the country's prime minister hailing the win as a bright spot during the pandemic.

  • Hideki Matsuyama makes history, becoming first Japanese player to win Masters

    Hideki Matsuyama becomes the first Japanese man to win one of golf's majors, finishing at 10-under par to take the 2021 Masters tournament title.

  • Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and more on social media celebrate Hideki Matsuyama's Masters win

    Here's a social media round up of notables who celebrated Hideki Matsuyama's maiden major title.

  • Masters: Jordan Spieth adds another chapter in golf’s best comeback story this season

    To hear Jordan Spieth tell it, there is work still to be done to retooling the golf swing that won three majors between 2015 and 2017.

  • Winner’s Bag: Hideki Matsuyama, Masters

    A complete list of the golf equipment Hideki Matsuyama used to win the 2021 Masters Tournament.

  • Opinion: Hideki Matsuyama hangs on to win Masters by one shot after things get messy on back nine

    After opening his Masters final round with a bogey, Hideki Matsuyama birdied three of his next eight holes, then survived a nervous finish.

  • Matsuyama’s Masters Win May Unlock $600 Million in Endorsements

    Hideki Matsuyama came to Augusta National a decade ago as the first Japanese amateur to ever play the Masters. He has carried the burden of a golf-crazed nation ever since, while he tallied five PGA Tour wins and four top-five finishes at majors. The 29-year-old made history Sunday as the first Japanese player to ever […]

  • Xander Schauffele, again, right in major mix at Masters

    Xander Schauffele is in what has become familiar territory. Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to get to 7 under through three rounds of the Masters, leaving him four shots back of Hideki Matsuyama going into the final round. “I think I’m playing really good golf,” Schauffele said.

  • John Daly talks voter ID laws, predicts Tiger Woods comeback

    Golf legend John Daly joins 'Justice with Judge Jeanine.'

  • Hideki Matsuyama survived a splash and a late charge to become first Japanese player to win the Masters

    Hideki Matsuyama was in total control at Augusta National on Sunday, and the one swing that got away from him was quickly recovered.

  • Hideki Matsuyama surges into Masters lead with back-nine barrage at Augusta National

    There is one Japanese player in the 85th Masters Tournament – and he’s pulling away from the elite field.

  • Masters: Jordan Spieth capable of delivering magical round to win second green jacket

    History isn't on Jordan Spieth's side in his quest for a second green jacket on Sunday...but he's Jordan Spieth.

