Bovina football hoping to keep continuity with new head coach Ramiro Carmona in 2023

Last season was one of ups and downs for the Bovina Mustangs. On one hand, they had an extremely potent offense with a solid quarterback and dynamite weapons which resulted in a playoff berth. On the other hand, they went 4-7 and saw their head coach depart at the end of the year.

The upside is the solid quarterback returns and they kept continuity by replacing the departed Coby Emery with new head coach Ramiro Carmona, formerly the defensive coordinator. The downside is the dynamite weapons are now gone and will need to be replaced. Still, there are pieces to work with on a squad that made the postseason last year. It's just about putting it all together now.

"The energy in camp has been great," Carmona said. "We have a lot of kids returning with our quarterback and Miguel (Lopez). We have Angerl Lara who I think will fill Darian (DeLaRosa's) shoes pretty well."

Out and in

The aforementioned DeLaRosa was one of the top playmakers in the area last year as a 1,000 yard rusher, capable receiver and an all-district linebacker. Ceasar Amaya was an outstanding receiver who will need to be replaced as well.

However, as Carmona mentioned, Lopez returns after hauling in 26 catches for 315 yards and two scores. He also hauled in three interceptions on defense and should be a two-way threat once more. It helps that he'll have an experienced and talented quarterback coming back in Daniel Herrera. The senior threw for 1,763 yards and 15 touchdowns while running for another nine.

Lara (14 catches for 95 yards) will be asked to handle the main backfield duties with Carmona expressing confidence in him. The offensive line returns experience as well in Gabriel Nieto, Dagon Riley and Yandel DeLeon.

"We're going to lean on Daniel pretty good," Carmona said. "He's got a strong arm, he's a great leader and the kids revolve around him...We're going to rely on Michael Nieto to play that wide receiver position that Ceasar played."

Up and coming

The defense will return seven starters, the same number of starters the offense brings back. In addition to Lopez at defensive back, Gabriel Nieto at defensive line and Lara at linebacker, there will be plenty of others asked to step up.

Gauge Casas will be counted on at linebacker while Andrew Garcia is slated to play defensive back. Riley and DeLeon will play roles on the defensive line along with Daniel Ponce, Alexis Tarango and Oscar Tirado. Jairo Mares, Omar Medrano and Luis Avila are all expected to contribute on defense.

"Angel Lara was an outside linebacker last year and we're asking him to slide into the middle while also handling running back as well," Carmona said. "Jose Carranza is playing that cornerback position on defense that Ceasar played...The defense looks good and we're moving a lot faster to the ball. We're going to keep it as simple as possible so we can line up and fly to the ball this year."

Keep moving up

District 3-2A Division II is a bit of a mixed bag. Sudan and Ralls each went 8-2 in 2022 while Hale Center finished behind Bovina at 5-5 with a 3-2 mark in district (Bovina won the tiebreaker). Lockney and Crosbyton brought up the rear.

With experience and talent and a sense of continuity, Bovina should be in position to challenge for a postseason spot once again. Whether they actually pull it off or not is going to come down to if the Mustangs can put it all together.

"We want to limit injuries this season," Carmona said. "We also want passing grades with no one on the failure list. On the field we just want to instill that 'never give up' mentality that Bovina is known for. As long as we give it every bit of heart we have that's all we can ask for."

BOVINA MUSTANGS

Head coach: Ramiro Carmona

2022 record: 4-7 overall, 3-2 in district

Base offense: Spread

Base defense: 50

Last playoff appearance: 50

Top returners: Daniel Herrera, Miguel Lopez, Angel Lara, Gabriel Nieto, Gauge Casas, Michael Nieto, Yandel DeLeon

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25: vs. Vega, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1: vs. Seagraves, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8: at Lubbock Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: vs. Olton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: vs. Shamrock, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: OPEN

Oct. 6: at Ralls, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13: vs. Crosbyton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20: at Hale Center, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27: vs. Sudan, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3: at Lockney, 7 p.m.

