Bove: Fiorentina keen to compete with Everton for Roma starlet

Fiorentina are seriously considering making a move for Roma starlet Edoardo Bove, who has also attracted attention from Everton this summer.

The Giallorossi are open to selling the talented 22-year-old this summer, setting a €20m price tag on the Italian midfielder, who is a product of their youth system. Leeds United made an approach for him a few months ago and now both the Toffees and Bournemouth have been linked with a move.

In the meantime, Roma owner Dan Friedkin is working to purchase Everton from Farhad Moshiri, entering into an exclusivity agreement to buy 94.1% of the club’s shares. This could prove a key advantage in the English side’s interest in Bove.

Fiorentina emerge for Bove

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Fiorentina are big fans of Bove and are seriously thinking about entering the race for his signature this summer, open to competing with Everton. A definitive move could be made in the coming weeks.

The 22-year-old, who is contracted to the Giallorossi to June 2028, scored once and provided two assists across 45 appearances this term.