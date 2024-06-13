Bouts at the Ballpark: Fight card revealed, Vargas Jr. gets new opponent

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, Leg Up Entertainment and Ringside Ticket released the lineup for the ‘Bouts at the Ballpark’ professional boxing card set to take place at Southwest University Park on Friday, June 28.

The main event of Bouts at the Ballpark will feature a new fighter. Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas Jr. (14-0-0, 13 KOs) will face off against Juan Carlos Cordones (14-4-0, 9 KOs). Cordones replaces Mylik Birdson as Vargas’ opponent. Vargas Jr. and Cordones will go head-to-head for the WBC FECARBOX Super Welterweight Championship.

In the co-main event, Nathan “El Morenito” Rodriguez (13-0-0, 8 KOs) will go head-to-head with Jose “Tsunami” Saant (15-4-1, 5 KOs) for the WBC FECARBOX Featherweight Championship.

Headlining the undercard is El Paso’s Abel Mendoza (40-0-0, 30 KOs). Mendoza will take on Angel “El Gato” Luna (19-14-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-round, lightweight bout.

El Paso’s Hector Morales (3-0-0, 1 KO) will fight Josh Rodriguez (2-0, 1 KO) of Albuquerque, NM in a four-round super lightweight bout.

Dominic Barry (1-0, 1 KO), also a product fighting out of El Paso, will fight in a four-round cruiserweight bout. Opponent still to be determined.

Jaime Cuesta (7-0-0, 3 KO) will take on Erick Espinoza Leyva (4-1-2, 2 KOs) in a lightweight bout.

Bouts at the Ballpark is scheduled to take place June 28 at Southwest University Park. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at southwestuniversitypark.com.

