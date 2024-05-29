Bouts at the Ballpark announces two title fights on card

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two title fights will headline the Bouts at the Ballpark boxing card that will take place June 28th at Southwest University Park.

Presented by Leg Up Entertainment and Ringside Ticket, the WBC Fecarbox Super Welterweight title matchup will feature Fernando “El Ferzo” Vargas Jr. (14-0, 13 knockouts) versus Mylik Birdson (15-1).

Vargas Jr. is the son of boxing legend Fernando Vargas.

The co-main event features Nathan “El Morenito” Rodriguez (13-0, 8 knockouts) facing off against Jose “Tsunami” Saant (15-4-1, 5 knockouts) for the WBC Fecarbox Featherweight title.

The undercards will include professional and amateur boxers from the area which will be announced at a later date, according to the Leg Up Entertainment and Ringside Ticket.

Tickets for Bouts at the Ballpark are on sale now at the Southwest University Park Durango Box Office, online at SouthwestUniversityPark.com, and by phone at 915-533-BASE (2273).

