Boursiquot, Northeastern oust Towson in CAA tourney 72-62

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Max Boursiquot scored 16 points in a balanced attack and, one week after closing the regular season with a three-point loss to Towson, Northeastern bounced the third-seeded Tigers from the Colonial Athletic Association tournament 72-62 Sunday night.

Boursiquot scored three straight layups as the sixth-seeded Huskies set the tone early, building a 10-point lead by halftime.

On Monday, the Huskies (16-15) meet another underdog in seventh-seed Elon, which gained the semifinals by defeating No. 2 seed William & Mary.

Bolden Brace added 15 points and eight rebounds, Shaquille Walters 14 points and Tyson Walker 13 points, four assists and three steals for Northeastern.

Towson (19-13) was led by 21 points from Brian Fobbs, the only player to reach double figures. Dennis Tunstall and Nakye Sanders added nine points each. The Tigers second-leading scorer Allen Betrand (14.0 ppg) scored only two on 1-for-7 shooting, 0-for-4 from behind the 3-point arc.

Towson committed 15 turnovers which Northeastern turned into 20 points.

