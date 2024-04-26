Have your say on Bournemouth's goalkeeper dilemma

[BBC]

On the latest episode of Cherries Unpicked, BBC Radio Solent's Jordan Clark and Kris Temple discuss Bournemouth goalkeepers Neto and and Mark Travers and where their futures may lie.

Neto was seemingly dropped for Travers in Wednesday's victory over Wolves, his first Premier League match of the season.

Temple said you could not "find fault" with how Travers performed.

"He caught everything, commanded his box well, came out a few times to kick it clear and made a great save at 0-0 early on from [Pablo] Sarabia," said Temple.

"I don't think you could pick any holes, I thought he passed with flying colours.

"I think [Iraola has brought Travers in] to put him in the shop window but I also think it might be prompted by Neto's moments.

"I stand by my thoughts that I think it would be best for Travers to start fresh and be number one somewhere else. I think Travers will have an idea on what will be best for him this summer.

"Neto is on big money and I don't think they can afford to have him as a number two, but they need two goalkeepers who are providing genuine competition.

"The question is - do you pay big money [for a goalkeeper] and have massive money tied up in the position, or go for someone a little bit younger and more progressive who might not cost as much but might not prove to be genuine competition for Neto?"

