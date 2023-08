Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Score and updates from the Premier League

James Maddison starts after recovering from an ankle injury - PA/Adam Davy

11:48 AM BST

Maddison won't get the chance to play with Kane at Tottenham but is already enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

If ever there was a signing that represented a statement about how a team hopes to evolve, especially after a crater-sized hole was just left in their squad, it is perhaps James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur. No-one can realistically hope to replace Harry Kane - “the best No 9 in the world” according to Maddison - but the need to somehow mitigate the loss of 30 goals a season was surely being considered long before negotiations with Bayern Munich were finally complete.

James Maddison

11:44 AM BST

Tottenham's arrival: life after Kane

11:41 AM BST

Tyler Adams speaks with TNT Sports

This new culture that they’re trying to build is amazing. I’m super excited to join the team. I think I’m going to bring a little bit of tenacity to the team. I’m very close, a couple of weeks out I would say. After the international break will be my look at games.

11:33 AM BST

Team news: Tottenham's starting XI

Tottenham: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Son, Richarlison.

Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Emerson, Perisic, Lo Celso, Forster, Solomon, Davies.

11:32 AM BST

Team news: Bournemouth's starting XI

Bournemouth: Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez, Christie, Rothwell, Semenyo, Billing, Kluivert, Solanke.

Subs: Cook, Mepham, Brooks, Andrei Radu, Moore, Traore, Hill, Senesi, Anthony.

11:30 AM BST

Fancy a flutter?

11:20 AM BST

Good morning

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of Tottenham’s visit to Bournemouth in the first of six Premier League matches today.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has backed forward Richarlison to find the net regularly this season, despite the Brazil international’s struggles in front of goal so far in the new campaign.

Richarlison, who has scored three goals and registered four assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for Spurs since joining from Everton in July last year, is yet to find the net this season.

The 26-year-old was signed for around £50million plus another £10m in add-ons.

“I am sure Richy wants to score goals, but far more important for me is how he is contributing to our team set-up, and I thought he was good last weekend,” Postecoglou said.

“From my perspective that is the key thing, and I am sure the goals will come, but there is no point getting the goals if the team is not performing.

“I don’t know that there’s that much of a burden there to carry. Ultimately, this football club needed to change.

“I think everyone at the club’s got to grips that Harry is gone. He’s gone off to a new challenge, and I’m sure he’ll do very well over there. We’ve got our own challenge now.

“I don’t think there’s any use in comparing yourself to something that’s no longer here and is no longer relevant. It would be different if it was on the back of a successful era.”

Meanwhile, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has revealed new signings Tyler Adams and Alex Scott are “not close” to making their debuts.

United States captain Adams left Leeds to sign a five-year deal last weekend after being linked with Chelsea and Liverpool.

Adams’ arrival followed that of highly-rated England Under-20 international Scott from Bristol City but Iraola says he does not expect to see his two new midfielders any time soon due to injury.

“I think we are not close. They need time,” Iraola said ahead of Bournemouth’s home game with Tottenham on Saturday.

“The club signed the players knowing they would be out for some games and I think Tyler should be earlier than Alex.

“But he is a player that hasn’t played I think since March. He’s coming from surgery with difficult situations in this period so we cannot rush it.

“We have to make sure that he also feels safe and he makes all the ticks before starting with us.

“Alex probably is the one who will spend more time out. But neither of them are close to playing a game right now.”