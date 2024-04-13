Bournemouth vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Bournemouth vs Manchester United - LIVE!

Man Utd travel down to Bournemouth in the Premier League later today looking to string together some consistency. Erik ten Hag's side are certainly capable of great moments and remain one of the more interesting watches in the League this season but lack the kind of solidity that makes them a certainty for the top six.

They were battered at Brentford, Chelsea and against Liverpool for much of those three games but only actually lost one of them. This is a team with brilliant individuals but one who concede so many shots, it's hard to see what their defensive plan actually is.

With Newcastle and West Ham chasing them for a top-six berth at the end of the season, their journey down to the south coast has to be a successful one. Still, the Cherries have been one of the surprises of the season after a difficult start and have the talent to hurt anyone on their day. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog!

Bournemouth vs Man Utd latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 5.30pm BST; Vitality Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Prediction: Draw

Confirmed Bournemouth lineup

Confirmed Man Utd lineup

Bournemouth 0-0 Man United

17:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

09 mins: Not a brilliant start for United, though perhaps not as hap-hazard as they have been of late.

Bournemouth 0-0 Man United

17:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

05 mins: United so sloppy at the back, with Christie robbing Casemiro but he’s eventually crowded out before his eventual cross is cleared by Maguire.

Bournemouth 0-0 Man United

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: A positive start from the hosts, who are being backed on by a loud home support.

You sense this United team will give them a fair few chances...

KICK-OFF!

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Man United facing battle to get back into top six

17:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Newcastle’s win over Tottenham means Manchester United can ill-afford any more slip ups as they push for the top six.

Man United continue academy tradition against Bournemouth

16:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Another great moment for the United academy!

Big boost for Man United

16:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Rashford is fit to start after coming off against Liverpool last week.

Confirmed Manchester United lineup

16:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man Utd XI: Onana, Dalot, Kambwala, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Mainoo, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Mount, Eriksen, Diallo, Forson, Amass, Ogunneye, Wheatley

Confirmed Bournemouth lineup

16:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Cook, Christie, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Ouattara, Solanke

Subs: Kelly, Faivre, Scott, Hill, Unal, Billing, Aarons, Travers, Gonzalez

Alan Smith backs Mason Mount to kicstarst Manchester United career

16:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Speaking to betting sites reviewer Oddspedia, Smith said: “Obviously it has been a difficult introduction, not just for himself, but at this moment in time there was a lot of pressure on the players that were signed.

“I don’t know him personally or his characteristics, but he kept his head down and kept working to try and make an impact, and then had an injury which is difficult for any player – especially when you’ve signed somewhere and you want to fit in, do your best and prove to people that you’re good enough to be there. It’s probably the hardest thing to do when you get a setback, and then to come back and prove your worth to people.

“If you hit the ground running and you start off well, it’s a lot easier to settle. I’m sure hehimself won’t be expecting to just walk back into the team.”

(Getty Images)

How it looks inside the stadium

16:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

The calm before the storm!

Bournemouth vs Man Utd: Latest Premier League odds today

15:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bournemouth to win: 13/10

Draw: 3/1

Man Utd to win: 17/10

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.

Manchester United confirm John Murtough exit as Ineos overhaul begins

15:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United’s football director John Murtough will step down this week as the INEOS-led restructure at Old Trafford begins.

Murtough has spent over 10 years at United but has effectively been replaced by two imminent hires in Dan Ashworth, once he finishes his gardening leave at Newcastle, and Southampton’s director of football Jason Wilcox, in talks about becoming technical director.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Bournemouth vs Man Utd: Head to head (h2h) history and results

15:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bournemouth wins: 4

Draws: 3

Man Utd wins: 14

Bournemouth vs Man Utd: Premier League score prediction today

15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s difficult to know what to expect from a United side who cede so much control, and the Cherries are certainly capable of taking advantage.

Draw, 1-1.

(REUTERS)

Man Utd team news vs Bournemouth today

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

For United, the defensive problems continue to mount. Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are all missing.

Ten Hag is hopeful the issue that forced Marcus Rashford off against Liverpool is not a long-term one but he faces a late fitness test. Scott McTominay is out.

(REUTERS)

Bournemouth team news vs Man Utd today

15:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Antoine Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier will miss the game, along with Chris Mepham, Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks and Luis Sinisterra.

(Getty Images)

Bournemouth vs Man Utd: TV channel and live stream today

15:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

(ES Composite)

Welcome

14:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s trip to Bournemouth.

Kick-off from the Vitality Stadium is at 5.30pm BST.