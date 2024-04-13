Is Bournemouth vs Man Utd on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League’s late kick-off (Getty Images)

Bournemouth host Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium in Saturday night’s late kick-off in the Premier League.

The Red Devils travel down south in search of a much needed three points after two draws and a loss in their last three games. Erik ten Hag’s side grabbed a surprising draw against old rivals Liverpool at the weekend, but fell to a last-minute 4-3 loss at Chelsea in the game before and were dominated by Brentford a fortnight ago.

The Cherries, meanwhile, have been slowly climbing up the table after recent wins against Everton, Crystal Palace and Luton Town. Andoni Iraola’s side currently sit 12th on 41 points, having already reached the supposed ‘mythical’ threshold of 40 points to avoid relegation.

A successful season for one side has been quite the opposite for the other, as Manchester United look to keep alive their faint hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, and look forward to an FA Cup semi-final against Coventry next week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match and get the latest odds and tips, here.

When is it?

Bournemouth vs Manchester United kicks off at 5.30pm BST (1.30pm CEST) on 13 April 2024 at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app – coverage will begin at 5pm BST.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

For the home side, in-form pair Antoine Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier have both joined Bournemouth’s growing injury list. Luis Sinisterra and Ryan Fredericks remain sidelined, too, as are Tyler Adams and Chris Mepham.

For United, the injuries continue to mount, notably in defence where Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are all missing. Expect Willy Kambwala to make another start in the centre of defence.

Midfielder Scott McTominay has been ruled out for between two to three weeks after piking up an injury against Chelsea. United are also hopeful that Marcus Rashford will be fit after having to come off at the weekend against Liverpool.

Predicted line ups

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Cook, Billing; Ouattara, Scott, Kluivert; Solanke.

Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Odds

Bournemouth - 7/5

Draw - 29/10

Man United - 8/5

Get the latest tips and match odds, here.

Prediction

Both teams have had mixed form of late, and you never know which United side is going to turn up, though the visitors should be able to get a much needed three points here. Don’t expect it to be at all comfortable though , especially the result in the reverse fixture. Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United.