Bournemouth vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today
A first-ever victory over Manchester City is on Bournemouth’s agenda tonight.
The Cherries have, over the years, rarely laid a glove on the defending Premier League champions and their hopes of doing so again today may be rather low amid a six-game winless run.
City are kicking into gear, meanwhile, having last lost a game in early December.
Erling Haaland scored the winner against Brentford in midweek to keep them right in the thick of the title race.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Bournemouth vs Man City is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday, February 24, 2024.
The match will take place at the Vitality Stadium.
Where to watch Bournemouth vs Man City
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm.
Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Bournemouth vs Man City team news
Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke
Subs: Mepham, Faivre, Ouattara, Scott, Sinisterra, Andrei Radu, Unal, Travers, Kinsey-Wellings
Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodri, Akanji, Bernardo Silva, Matheus Luiz, Kovacic, Foden, Haaland
Subs: Walker, Grealish, Doku, De Bruyne, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Bobb, Lewis
Bournemouth vs Man City prediction
Such a poor record in this fixture indicates another tough day at the office for the Cherries.
Man City to win, 3-1.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
These teams only met a handful of times in the lower tiers before more regular encounters in the Premier League since 2015, in which time City have been utterly dominant.
Bournemouth wins: 0
Man City wins: 18
Draws: 2
Bournemouth vs Man City match odds
Bournemouth: 6/1
Man City: 4/11
Draw: 4/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).