Bournemouth vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

A first-ever victory over Manchester City is on Bournemouth’s agenda tonight.

The Cherries have, over the years, rarely laid a glove on the defending Premier League champions and their hopes of doing so again today may be rather low amid a six-game winless run.

City are kicking into gear, meanwhile, having last lost a game in early December.

Erling Haaland scored the winner against Brentford in midweek to keep them right in the thick of the title race.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bournemouth vs Man City is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday, February 24, 2024.

The match will take place at the Vitality Stadium.

City fired six goals past Bournemouth in November (AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Man City

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Bournemouth vs Man City team news

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke

Subs: Mepham, Faivre, Ouattara, Scott, Sinisterra, Andrei Radu, Unal, Travers, Kinsey-Wellings

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodri, Akanji, Bernardo Silva, Matheus Luiz, Kovacic, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Walker, Grealish, Doku, De Bruyne, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Bobb, Lewis

Bournemouth vs Man City prediction

Such a poor record in this fixture indicates another tough day at the office for the Cherries.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These teams only met a handful of times in the lower tiers before more regular encounters in the Premier League since 2015, in which time City have been utterly dominant.

Bournemouth wins: 0

Man City wins: 18

Draws: 2

Bournemouth vs Man City match odds

Bournemouth: 6/1

Man City: 4/11

Draw: 4/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).