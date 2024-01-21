Liverpool smash Bournemouth to resume Premier League title chase

Liverpool followed up a slow start in the first half with a dominant display in the second half, as Jurgen Klopp's Reds thrashed recently red-hot Bournemouth 4-0 at Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Darwin Nuñez and Diogo Jota each scored twice after halftime to send Liverpool (48 points) five points clear of Manchester City in the title race, having now played one more game than the three-time defending Premier League champions. That's 14 straight in the PL without defeat for Liverpool, who have only been beaten (in controversial fashion) by Tottenham this season.

Bournemouth (25 points), meanwhile, remain 12th, four points behind Newcastle (with a game in hand) for a place in the top half.

Sunday's first half featured seven shots (zero from inside the penalty area) between the sides, for a grand total of 0.22 xG; Liverpool took one shot from inside 30 yards. Bournemouth will have felt they were halfway to a satisfying result, but Liverpool smashed the gas pedal to begin the second half and never let off.

Liverpool broke through in the 49th minute, and it was as smooth as could be from Curtis Jones chesting the ball down and playing in Jota, who set up Nuñez for a deft, first-time finish around the goalkeeper. Most of the next 20 minutes was all Liverpool pressure, until Jota scored the second in the 70th minute. Cody Gakpo played him in down the right side of the penalty area, and Jota found a hole at the near post to make it 2-0.

It was 3-0 by the 79th, as Jota got two cracks at shooting from the edge of the box. He whiffed on his first attempt, but caught it clean with the second. Nuñez got his brace in stoppage time, getting on the end of Joe Gomez's cross and guiding a clever finish past Neto with the outside of his right foot.

What’s next?

Liverpool will play twice before returning to Premier League play against Chelsea on Jan. 31. First, they'll be away to Fulham in the second leg of the League Cup semifinals on Wednesday, followed by a home tie against Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday. Bournemouth will host Swansea City in the FA Cup on Thursday and visit West Ham in PL action a week later.

Bournemouth starting lineup

Neto — Aarons, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Hill — Cook, Christie — Tavernier, Kluivert, Sinisterra, Solanke

Liverpool starting lineup

Alisson — Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez — Mac Allister, Elliott, Jones — Diaz, Jota, Nuñez

Focus on Bournemouth, injury news

OUT: Marco Senesi (suspension), Antoine Semenyo (international duty), Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Dango Outtara (international duty), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Milos Kerkez (ankle), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), Hamed Traore (illness), Darren Randolph (illness)

Focus on Liverpool, injury news

OUT: Mohamed Salah (international duty), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Wataru Endo (international duty), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Konstantinos Tsimikas (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring)