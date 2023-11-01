Liverpool hang on to knock Bournemouth out of League Cup

Liverpool are through to the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 League Cup after beating Bournemouth 2-1 at Vitality Stadium on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Messi wins record eighth Ballon d’Or ]

Cody Gakpo popped up with a real poacher's effort to give Liverpool the lead in the 31st minute, taking two cracks from close ranger following a cross into the penalty area. Bournemouth began the second half brightly and battled back, though, before Justin Kluivert made it 1-1 in the 64th minute.

Alas, Darwin Nuñez bagged the winner just six minutes later, when he cut in front the left wing and uncorked a driven, dipping shot over the top of Ionut Radu. The Romanian goalkeeper backpedaled frantically, but the ball was hit with enough pace to beat him back to the goal line just as it dipped under the crossbar.

DARWIN NUNEZ WITH AN ABSOLUTELY STUNNING GOAL pic.twitter.com/7RR09VpJjz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 1, 2023

Bournemouth vs Liverpool, final score: 1-2

Goalscorers: Cody Gakpo (31'), Justin Kluivert (64'), Darwin Nuñez (70')

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3:45 pm ET, Wednesday (Nov. 1)

Online: Watch via ESPN+

Bournemouth starting lineup

Radu — Smith, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kerkez — Scott, Billing — Semenyo, Christie, Kluivert — Solanke

Focus on Bournemouth, injury news

The Cherries would love to build on their first Premier League win of the season while buttressing Andoni Iraola's resume with a marquee win over Liverpool. Philip Billing scored a sensational goal at the weekend and has been quietly fantastic for quite some time at Bournemouth.

QUESTIONABLE: Marcos Senesi (muscular) | OUT: Neto (ankle), Emilano Marcondes (ankle), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Tyler Adams (thigh)

Liverpool starting lineup

Kelleher — Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas — Endo, Elliott, Jones — Salah, Gakpo, Szoboszlai

Focus on Liverpool, injury news

The Reds look as good as they have since they won the Premier League, and Jurgen Klopp may have figured out his best midfield. He's been bedding in new, younger talent in outside competitions, so we may get more looks at Jarell Quansah and Ben Doak.

OUT: Andy Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Luis Diaz (personal)