Mohamed Salah hits hat-trick as Liverpool run riot at Bournemouth

Mohamed Salah scored three times in what was a comfortable Liverpool win

In a place where they had been only two seasons ago comprehensively embarrassed, Liverpool were imperious on the Dorset coast. Securing a victory which, albeit temporarily, took them to the top of the Premier League, they issued a voluble statement of intent. Resilient, resourceful and sprinkled with the star dust of a Mohamed Salah hat trick, this was a win which oozed authority. Under normal circumstance, it might be considered one which announced impending champions. The trouble is this season Manchester City have upended all conception of normal.

“We controlled it, all the little runs we made opened up the gaps,” said Jurgen Klopp. “But whatever you do in a football game, you need someone to finish it off, and what Mo did with his goals was exceptional.”

With Napoli on the horizon in a critical Champions League tie on Tuesday night, Klopp made five changes from the bruising midweek encounter with Burnley. Most significantly, Salah and Roberto Firmino were restored, back to cause panic in the Bournemouth ranks.

In truth, Salah started as if a little rusty, ceding possession and failing to find a proper pass. Then on 26 minutes he relocated the radar that made him such a threat last season and span a fine pass into the feet of his Brazilian strike partner. Firmino shot, Asmir Begovic parried when he might have smothered and the ball bounced to the feet of a suspiciously advanced Salah who, after a guilty look for a linesman’s flag, tucked it into the net. Much to the chagrin of the home crowd, convinced he was well offside, the goal stood.

Howe was not alone in sensing that the goal was the turning point. Until then his containing tactics had worked. But now for Bournemouth there was fresh problem. Set up to defend, to allow Liverpool to have the ball and to threaten on the break, the early breach meant the home side had quickly to seize the initiative. They tried: David Brooks was full of invention, Joshua King a flurry of flicks and feint as they tried to re-establish themselves. But they were fashioning space rather than opportunity.

Liverpool's emphatic win took them top of the table at least until this evening Credit: GETTY IMAGES

And with Callum Wilson sidelined with a hamstring issue (which made Gareth Southgate’s trip to the coast somewhat pointless, unless the England coach were trying to persuade James Milner to rescind his retirement), there seemed little chance of creating something from nothing. Bournemouth’s best chance in the first half fell to Nathan Ake who, finding himself entirely unattended at the far post from a corner, skewed the ball behind.

Yet, constantly the threat was there from Liverpool, Salah haring after through balls, Andy Robertson ever eager in support. As Klopp readily admits, this is his most substantial Liverpool squad. Maybe not as coruscating in their play as at times last season, they are more resolute, more robust in the challenge, tougher to beat. The three midfielders the manager bought in the summer all started here and seemed to have been easily assimilated into the Klopp process: Naby Keita and Fabinho were precise and economical, while Xhedran Shaqiri, his voluminous shorts and long socks giving him the appearance of having no legs whatsoever, was always seeking openings in the middle. And then there was Milner, celebrating his 500th Premier League match by sliding into a challenge on Junior Stanlislas of a sort which, had he been wearing Burnley colours, would have had his manager self-combusting on the touchline.

With a swirling wind sending empty crisp packets scuttling across the turf, control was at a premium. And, with the second half barely underway, Liverpool had more of it. When Steve Cook let the ball spin off his foot into Firmino’s path, the response was inevitable. Firmino immediately found Salah who sped forward. With a crude lunge at his Achilles, Cook tried to hack him down, but he sped on and slipped the ball precisely into the corner of Begovic’s net. No need to check with the linesman this time.

Steve Cook was given a torrid afternoon by Salah Credit: ACTION PLUS

Worse was to come for the hapless Cook. First he managed to scoop a Robertson cross past Begovic to gift Liverpool a third. Then his misery was completed when he was outpaced by Salah in the dash after the substitute Adam Lallana’s deft through pass. He got a foot to the ball, but the Liverpool forward simply sped on, rounded Begovic not once but twice, to complete his hat trick. It was the smartest of goals, one brimming with confidence, with application, with sheer aplomb.

“He looked very good today,” admitted a chastened Howe. “We really struggled to contain him.”

Two seasons ago, Bournemouth had come back from what appeared to be a certain hammering, to beat Liverpool 4-3 here at the last. But not for a moment did a repeat seem likely. Largely because this is a very different Liverpool.

“They’re a lot more robust,” was Howe’s assessment. “They’re stronger physically, tactically. They are a better side.”

He has a point. Belligerent, determined and with Salah adding the most effervescent of flourish, this is a Liverpool looking fully geared up for the long haul.

2:32PM

Salah speaks...

We are top of the table and scored three goals so it's a fantastic day today, with a clean sheet as well. (I enjoyed) the last one the most - I was calm...

2:24PM

Full time

That's that then. Liverpool go back to the top of the Premier League, for a few hours at least, one point clear of City, who play at Chelsea at 5.30pm.

Mohamed Salah was the star of the show here, scoring a wonderful hat-trick as Liverpool ran riot, winning the game with relatively ease against a Bournemouth side who played well below their potential, and just couldn't handle the pace at which the visitors attacked.

2:20PM

90 mins +4

Fans are flooding out. This game's been done for about 25 minutes.

2:18PM

90 mins

Five minutes to be added on.. and I was mistaken about Lallana - it looks like he will actually reappear, complete with a lump of glue on the top of his head.

2:16PM

89 mins

Lallana is wiping blood out of his eyes and has gone off for, so for the final few moments Liverpool will play with 10 men.

2:14PM

88 mins

Lallana has taken a nasty knock to his head and needs treatment with blood pouring down his face.

2:14PM

87 mins

There are just too many players in this Bournemouth team - particularly in defence - that cannot even nearly handle the pace at which Liverpool attack and press. Cook and Francis are both having absolute nightmares.

2:12PM

85 mins

For a split second it looks like Milner might get to cap his 500th Premier League appearance with a wondergoal but he drags his effort from 25 yards and Bournemouth get it away.

2:10PM

83 mins

Tyrone Mings and Diego Rico replace Stanislas and Daniels.

2:09PM

Tough call as to who is the best player in this list

Mo Salah now has as many PL hat-tricks as Paul Kitson and Kevin Nolan — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 8, 2018

2:07PM

81 mins

Daniels fires just over from the edge of the box after good work by Stanislas.

Liverpool make their final change with Firmino replaced by Jordan Henderson.

2:06PM

GOOOOAAAALLL!!! Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 4 (Salah hat-trick)

What a goal from Mo Salah to complete his hat-trick. A ball is clipped over the top for him and there is a hilarious race between Salah and Cook which, you'll never guess, Salah wins. Cook lunges in desperately to clear but only puts Salah clean through on goal. He goes around Begovic but Ake is back on the line, meaning Salah checks back, goes around Begovic again and then puts the ball in the bottom corner with two defenders on the line. Absolutely brilliant.

2:00PM

74 mins

Bournemouth have the ball in the back of the Liverpool net but Mousset is offside when Surman put him in.

1:59PM

Lerma's surely wins this

With Jefferson Lerma against Arsenal and Steve Cook against Liverpool, the standard in Bournemouth's own goal of the season contest is impressively high. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) December 8, 2018

1:58PM

71 mins

Stanislas lines up the free-kick from distance in a central position and his shot is heading for the top corner... but Alisson gets across to save fairly easily.

1:56PM

70 mins

Fabinho finally goes into the book, beaten to the ball by Lerma and lunging in too late.

1:55PM

GOOOOAL! Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 3 (Cook own goal)!

Stanislas rouses the home crowd by doing well to win a corner. Fraser floats it in but Liverpool stand firm again and clear. They break and suddenly defence has turned into attack. Fabinho slides a ball out wide to Robertson, who puts a decent ball into the box which should be easily cleared but Cook goes for it with the wrong foot and it comes off his heel and beat Begovic's dive at the far post. Game over.

1:52PM

65 mins

Two changes for Liverpool: Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana replace Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita.

Bournemouth make a change, too, as Lys Mousset comes on for David Brooks, who had a quiet game.

1:51PM

63 mins

It's one-way traffic at the moment. Liverpool look far more likely to get a third than Bournemouth do to get a goal back.

1:45PM

58 mins

Lerma lunges in to block really well as Liverpool look for a third that would completely finish this one off.

1:44PM

57 mins

Fraser has moved out to his preferred position on the left wing, but he is yet to get the chance to run at Milner who, unsurprisingly, is doing a very good job at left-back.

1:40PM

53 mins

A couple of big Bournemouth penalty shouts for Bournemouth, the first for a handball by Van Dijk, the second as King goes down under Alisson's challenge in the six-yard box. Nothing doing from referee Lee Mason.

1:38PM

Stat time

Only Andy Cole and Alan Shearer - 45 games each - have made it to 40 Premier League goals in fewer games than Mo Salah, who has now got 41 in 52 games.

41 - Since the start of last season, only Lionel Messi (43) has scored more league goals in the big five European divisions than Mohamed Salah (41). Class. #BOULIVpic.twitter.com/OFNC8hGiRc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 8, 2018

1:37PM

GOAAAAAL!!! Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 2 (Salah)!

Bournemouth start the half on the front foot but as soon as they lose possession Liverpool burst forward with Firmino quickly feeding Salah. The forward gets his head down and drives at Ake, who is the last man back. He jinks right and then onto his left foot and shoots at goal. He doesn't connect too well but the slightest of deflections takes the shot away from Begovic and just inside the far post. It's a long way back from here for the home side.

1:32PM

The players are back out

And Mo Salah gets the second half started.

1:25PM

This is some record

16 games in and Liverpool have conceded one first half goal in the league this season (Hazard at Chelsea). — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) December 8, 2018

1:18PM

Half-time

So Liverpool go in ahead at half-time but Eddie Howe won't be happy at all with the officiating in that first half. His Bournemouth side were probably just about second best but they would be level if it wasn't for that woeful call from the linesman for Salah's goal.

Bournemouth were given two yellow cards - correctly - but Fabinho (and possibly Milner, too) might count himself lucky not to have gone in the book as well. Jurgen Klopp will be very pleased with a half-time lead.

1:15PM

45 mins

Two minutes will be added on.

1:14PM

44 mins

A bizarre moment as Milner totally miscues a switch of play, and it drops in his own area - there is no way on earth it could be construed as a backpass but Alisson is taking no chances and he leaps like a salmon to beat King in the air and head clear. It's a really impressive piece of defending, but surely he should have just caught that.

Alisson heads it clear

1:10PM

40 mins - Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 1

Stanislas and King exchange passes well on the edge of the Liverpool box but can't quite work a shooting opportunity. The move ends when Francis's cross is too close to Alisson, who takes it cleanly. The home side have improved and are doing a decent job of chasing an equaliser.

1:08PM

39 mins

Neither team is keeping possession in midfield in a wild few seconds of play. It ends with Surman flying into a challenge and the ball deflects off a Liverpool boot and flies out for a corner. Alisson punches well and Liverpool survive again.

1:06PM

37 mins

Things look like they might have opened up for Stanislas in the middle and the crowd urge him to shoot, but he chooses to pass it out wide and Fraser's cross is blocked.

1:05PM

35 mins

Fraser loops the second one hiiiigh to the back post... it misses everyone and falls to Ake's feet, but he sees it late and can't direct his effort on target.

1:03PM

34 mins

Bournemouth are pushing for an equaliser. Fraser and then Stanislas win corners in quick succession.

1:00PM

30 mins

Bournemouth have responded well. Stanislas and Daniels combine well down the left, but the former's cross is poor and the move breaks down.

12:58PM

GOOOAAAAL!! Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 1 (Salah)!

Begovic is at fault here... and so is the linesman! Firmino volleys a hugely ambitious left-footed effort at goal, and it looks like a simple enough save for Begovic, who should really palm it out of harm's way.

He only succeeds in swatting it straight out in front of his goal, though, and Salah - who replays show was clearly offside - follows up to score from eight yards.

Salah is offside as Firmino shoots

The Egyptian barely celebrated and looked straight to the linesman expecting a flag that never appeared. Poor work all round!

12:54PM

24 mins

Bournemouth go close twice in quick succession, Fraser feeding Brooks, who forces a low save from Alisson, before Surman volleys wide from the edge of the box after the resulting corner from Brooks' effort.

12:53PM

22 mins

Milner flies in to challenge and is lucky to avoid a booking, and then the same can be said of Fabinho, particularly after Bournemouth's two early cautions.

More on that Lerma stat from earlier:

Highest yellow card/game rates in PL history (minimum 12 apps)



Jefferson Lerma 0.50

Jamie Fullarton 0.44

Samba Diakite 0.39

Cheick Tioté 0.38









— Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 8, 2018

12:51PM

20 mins

Great cross-field ball for the advancing Robertson, and he crosses first time across the face of goal... Salah attacks it but Begovic gets just enough on it for Bournemouth to eventually clear.

12:49PM

19 mins

Yet another chipped pass over the Bournemouth defence and for the third time today Salah beats the offside trap. He checks his run and lays off for Fabinho who lines up an ambitious effort, but he miscues and the chance goes begging.

12:46PM

15 mins

Lerma joins Ake in the book for a lunge on Van Dijk in midfield. Six yellows in 12 Premier League appearances for him now. That's some record.

12:45PM

14 mins

Van Dijk intercepts a pass on his way back to defence and sets Liverpool on the attack again. He feeds Shaqiri, who scoops a lovely pass over the Bournemouth defence for Salah. He takes it down well but it's running away from him and on his right foot, and he skews his show badly wide.

12:43PM

13 mins

The Bournemouth wall does its job - Shaqiri's well-struck effort is blocked and behind for a corner... which Bournemouth clear.

12:42PM

12 mins

The first yellow card of the day goes to Nathan Ake, who blocks a little clipped through ball with his arm as Salah tried to put Firmino in on goal. Free-kick to Liverpool in a very dangerous position.

12:40PM

10 mins - Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool have had far more of the ball so far but Bournemouth look typically organised and there is no way through for Liverpool so far. 75 per cent possession for the away side at the 10-minute mark.

12:38PM

8 mins

The home crowd are in fine voice, but the players are yet to produce anything of note on the pitch just yet... Fabinho dives into a challenge on King and gives away a free-kick on half way. Ake reluctantly lumps it up the field, and King's flick-on runs through to Alisson.

12:34PM

4 mins

Liverpool give away possession too near their own goal but Bournemouth can't take advantage. Naby Keita wins the ball and runs away from two Liverpool challenges with two nutmegs. Wonderful stuff.

12:33PM

3 mins

The early moment of this game set the tone... Liverpool enjoy some comfortable possession and when Bournemouth win it the away side spring into life and win it back high up the pitch. Nothing comes of the turnover this time, though...

12:30PM

1 min

And we're off. Nothing sleepy about the atmosphere at the Vitality Stadium.

12:27PM

Out come the players

Kick-off is just a few minutes away...

12:16PM

Klopp talks

"Rhythm is a very important thing in football and if you have no rhythm it makes life uncomfortable - like against Burnley.

"We don't think about Napoli in this moment but we can't ignore it.

"[Klopp confirms Milner will start at right-back rather than Fabinho]. It is no problem - he could play goalkeeper if I asked. We have different jobs in each game but this is only slightly different for him.

"We are an offensive team so he will still be in the attacking half a lot of the time.

"Bournemouth are such a nice example of what happens if you make smart decisions, Eddie is one of the best of all of us."

12:08PM

Should we be expecting goals?

A Callum Wilson-less Bournemouth might pose less of a threat than usual, but these are two attack-minded teams and there is also the small fact that early games average more goals than later kick-offs.

11:45AM

The 500 club

James Milner starts, and that means he becomes the 13th player to reach 500 Premier League appearances. At 32 years and 338 days old, Milner is the second-youngest to reach the landmark, after Gareth Barry.

James Milner plays his 500th Premier League game today Credit: Getty images

Milner also has the Premier League record for scoring in the most games without ever losing one of those games. The win at Burnley on Wednesday was his 50th. A real Premier League legend.

11:33AM

The teams are in... and Liverpool have brought back the big guns

Bad news for Bournemouth: there is no Callum Wilson today. Andrew Surman and Junior Stanislas start.

�� TEAM NEWS ��



Here it is! Our team to face @LFC in the @premierleague at Vitality Stadium.



�� Surman and Stanislas start

�� Wilson out injured

�� Pugh returns to bench



Listen live ��: https://t.co/DOYLcT7l9Z#afcb �� pic.twitter.com/lUinDeUc2v















— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) December 8, 2018

Liverpool have recalled Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino in attack, while Fabinho starts at right-back with Gomez out injured. Naby Keita retains his place.

11:19AM

Today's early game: the build-up starts here

Now then. Who's excited for more football? Well, you're in luck, because it's December, and that means there's football (almost literally) every day and Premier League matches everywhere you look. Today we start with Liverpool's game at Bournemouth in the lunchtime kick-off.

Bournemouth have been one of the season's surprise packages, seventh in the table as things stand and ahead of Manchester United on goal difference... but it had started to look like their great start might begin to unravel when they lost four games in a row recently in what has been a brutal run of fixtures for Eddie Howe's men. In that time they played United, Arsenal and Man City, and today they face another title-chaser in Liverpool.

However, after getting back to winning ways with a good performance in beating Huddersfield in midweek, they will at least have been given a little confidence boost. They also caused both Arsenal and United real problems at Dean Court, so Liverpool shouldn't assume anything about this game.

The visitors are doing a grand job of keeping pace with City at the top of the table but it does really feel like they could slip away at any moment. Today's match is another real test of their title credentials, because they simply cannot afford any slip-up whatsoever.

It's a big week on Merseyside, with a huge game at home to Napoli on Tuesday that manager Jurgen Klopp will have more than half an eye on. The injury Joe Gomez suffered at Burnley rules him out of the entire Christmas schedule, and it will be interesting to see which players Klopp protects in today's game. We'll have team news for you very shortly.