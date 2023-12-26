Bournemouth vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result and reaction after Sinisterra scores stunning third

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bournemouth host Fulham in the Premier League looking to build on their excellent run of results.

Adoni Iraola has inspired three successive wins for the Cherries, including a win behind Dominic Solanke’s hat-trick last time out at Nottingham Forest.

The Whites will want to bounce back after a defeat at home to Burnley last time out, and both sides will want the points to separate themselves from the relegation zone.

Alex Scott and Justin Kluivert both return to the starting line-up at the Vitality Stadium. While Raul Jimenez serves the final game of a three-match ban, so Rodrigo Muniz leads the line for the visitors.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Ouattara, Scott, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson, João Palhinha, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Iwobi, Muniz Carvalho

10’ CLOSE! Solanke with a near miss as the Cherries start fast [0-0]

44’ GOAL! Kluivert slots the ball under Leno [1-0]

Half time: Bournemouth 1-0 Fulham

61’ PENALTY! Palhinha makes a clumsy foul in the area on Semenyo [1-0]

62’ GOAL! Solanke scores from the spot-kick [2-0]

90+3’ GOAL! Sinisterra with a stunning goal [3-0]

Full time: Bournemouth 3-0 Fulham

FULL-TIME: BOURNEMOUTH 3-0 FULHAM

The Bournemouth fans are singing Iraola's name as the game reaches the final few minutes. It was a slow start, but the Cherries have dominated proceedings since the break. Fulham are still pushing, but they've struggled to break Bournemouth down all match.

Assist David Robert Brooks

Goal Luis Fernando Sinisterra Lucumí

The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of six minutes of added time at the end of the game.

Brooks plays a one-two with Sinisterra on the right-hand side and bursts into the Fulham penalty area. He cuts onto his left foot and shifts the ball away from Bassey before looking to curl one beyond Leno between the sticks, but the German goalkeeper is able to save comfortably and regains possession.

Brooks comes on in the last few moments of the game, replacing Tavernier for the Cherries.

Time is running out for Fulham as they look to get back into this one. They haven't been at the races so far and have struggled to create anything clear-cut in either half of the game. Bournemouth are in cruise control in the final few minutes as they attempt to hold onto their lead at the Vitality Stadium.

Ballo-Toure now comes on in place of Robinson for Fulham at left-back.

Substitution Thomas Cairney Saša LukiÄ

Billing and Ouattara work the ball well on the left for Bournemouth before they pass the ball into midfield, patiently keeping possession. The Cherries are recycling the ball with Scott dictating the tempo. A long pass now finds Solanke who looks to cut it back to Billing, but the flag has gone up for offside. The Cherries are trying to see out the game in the final stages.

Substitution Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira Carlos Vinícius Alves Morais

Pereira sends a ball over the top of the Bournemouth defence in search of Muniz, but it's easily cut out by Zabarnyi who fires it out for a Fulham throw-in. The Cherries have looked incredibly comfortable at the back with Silva's side showing minimal attacking intent. The Cottagers need to show more in the final stages of the game.

Leno might consider himself lucky not to have received a second yellow! Fulham have a goal-kick and the German goalkeeper looks to retrieve the ball from a ballboy who is taking his time, and the German goalkeeper proceeds to push the young lad away after clutching the ball away from him. It was only the slightest of touches from Leno, but he's got to be careful when already on a yellow.

Pereira finds Iwobi who slots a throughball down the left-hand side towards Robinson, who has burst forward from defence. The Fulham left-back fires a dangerous cross into the box, but none of his team-mates can divert it towards goal. Silva's side have predominantly looked to create down the left-hand side, but it's not worked out so far.

Substitution Bobby Armani De Cordova-Reid Harry Wilson

Substitution Kenny Joelle Tete Timothy Castagne

Substitution Justin Dean Kluivert Philip Anyanwu Billing

Substitution Antoine Serlom Semenyo Luis Fernando Sinisterra Lucumí

With the Cottagers looking to find a way back into the game, Bassey helps the ball back into the penalty area, finding Muniz in space unmarked. The Fulham striker swivels and strikes it first-time towards goal, but Neto is there to save comfortably and the Cherries regain possession. There's some activity on the bench. It looks as though Silva is going to make some changes.

Bournemouth want another penalty, and they could have an argument. Kluivert was upended inside the Fulham penalty area by Robinson, and the supporters at the Vitality Stadium erupt. They are convinced it's a foul, but the referee waves play on for now. VAR haven't recommended a review, so it might not be a clear and obvious error on second viewing.

Fulham are pushing to get back into this game, but Silva's side are lacking quality in the final third once again. Palhinha is the latest player to try and create something for the Cottagers, but he's outmuscled in the penalty area and fails to deliver his cross into the danger zone.

Yellow Card Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira

Leno is booked for delaying the taking of the penalty for Bournemouth.

Penalty Goal Dominic Ayodele Solanke-Mitchell

PENALTY TO BOURNEMOUTH! It's a fantastic run from Semenyo who drives into the penalty area, and Palhinha barges into the back of him, sending him to the ground. The referee doesn't hesitate, and he points to the spot! Solanke has the ball in his hands...

Fulham have a free-kick in a dangerous position with Cairney and Pereira standing over it. The latter goes to take and aims towards goal, but it's a tame effort and it bounces into the arms of Neto. The Brazilian midfielder slipped when striking the ball, but it would have taken something special to score from there anyway.

Since the break, neither side have managed to produce a shot just yet - it's been a similar story to the first half. Fulham have enjoyed plenty of the ball since half-time, managing to have 74.3 per cent of the possession, but Silva's side aren't able to produce anything dangerous with it.

Muniz controls a pass from Leno and finds Cairney on the right-hand side. He has Tete on the overlap but cuts inside onto his stronger left foot, sending a searching delivery towards the back post. However, it evades all of his team-mates and trickles behind for a goal-kick. The Cottages are struggling with their end product.

Fulham keep possession on the left-hand side, with Pereira and Iwobi exchanging passes. The ball eventually finds Robinson on the left who bursts past his marker and gets to the byline, but his delivery into the box is well-held by Neto and Bournemouth are able to regain possession.

Iwobi finds the run of Robinson on the left-hand side and the Fulham defender goes down under the challenge of Tavernier, but the referee waves play on. The travelling support aren't happy, and the Cherries are able to clear the danger. The ball eventually comes to Robinson once again on the left, but his delivery is too strong.

Pereira gets the second half under way at the Vitality Stadium for Fulham!

Despite going into the break at 1-0, the Cherries have created just 0.59 expected goals (xG) since the game got underway, with 0.25 xG coming from Kluivert's goal. Silva will be incredibly disappointed by how little his side have created. The Cottagers have managed just one shot on target so far. Could we see Fulham make an attacking change early in the second half, with Wilson and Vinicius waiting on the bench?

Bournemouth go into the break with a 1-0 lead over Fulham at the Vitality Stadium. It's been a game of minimal chances for both sides, but Scott was the man to show some quality, grabbing the game by the horns. The young midfielder danced through multiple defenders deep inside the Fulham half, before slotting the ball into the path of Kluivert, who buried it home. Neither manager will be over the moon with how their team played in the opening 45 minutes, but the Cherries have a narrow lead despite their lack of chances.

HALF-TIME: BOURNEMOUTH 1-0 FULHAM

The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of three minutes of added time.

Fulham now have an opportunity from a free-kick, with Pereira set to deliver. He whips it towards Bassey at the back post, but Bournemouth are able to clear. The Cherries now look to counter, but Tete recovers well to force a throw-in. Silva won't be happy with how little his side have produced in attack.

Assist Alex Jay Scott

After a short delay and treatment, Smith is back on the pitch. The Cherries do have Aarons who is on the bench after being missing in recent weeks, but Bournemouth don't need to make a change just yet, with Smith back on his feet and returning to action.

Smith is down and looks in some discomfort for the Cherries. The medical team are on the pitch giving him treatment after the Bournemouth defender clashed with Robinson. It appears to be a potential shoulder injury. It looks as though he's going to be able to continue, at least for now.

Corner to the Cherries now delivered by Scott towards the back post, but Tosin rises above everyone to header away. It's only as far as Tavernier who cuts onto his left and strikes it, but it's deflected behind for another corner. Scott is there to take again, but he fails to beat the first man and Fulham can break.

We've still only seen one shot on target between the two teams in the first half so far. Fulham and Bournemouth have struggled to create too many chances, with both sides defending reasonably well.

Kluivert must do better! He's found just inside the box and bears down on goal, with just the goalkeeper to beat. He takes his time with it and eventually unleashes a strike, aiming towards the front post, but Tosin recovers well and is able to block his effort. The Bournemouth forward needed to get his shot off a little earlier, and it's gone behind for a corner.

Cairney finds De Cordova-Reid with a throughball on the right-hand side, but he can't quite create anything meaningful. He attempts a delivery into the box but it's blocked by an opposition player, and Fulham half-heartedly appear for a penalty, but nothing is given.

Pereira sends a hopeful ball over the top which eventually falls to Muniz. He cuts inside and attempts an ambitous effort from range, but his shot is blocked. The Cottagers keep possession and Robinson burts down the left before looking for a team-mate with a cross towards the back post, but Bournemouth are able to deal with the danger.

Fulham have enjoyed 58.8 per cent of the ball but haven't been a significant threat in the final third. The Cottagers have created just 0.18 expected goals (xG) since the game got under way, and they need to show some creativity and attacking quality if they want to take advantage of their possession.

Fulham and Bournemouth are both struggling to sustain spells of possession and keep surrendering the ball to each other. Neither manager will be too pleased with how their team have started the game, with the match being played in typical lacklustre Boxing Day fashion.

Muniz wriggles away from his marker and shifts it out wide to Tete, but once again, his cross lets him down and he fails to find a team-mate. His delivery evades everyone, but Bournemouth eventually concede a corner. It's to be taken by Pereira and it's crossed towards the front post, but after a scramble in the box it's cleared.

Fulham now have a chance from the corner and Iwobi goes short to Pereira. It's then given to Cairney on the edge of the penalty area, and he looks to find De Cordova-Reid with a reversed pass, but it goes behind for a goal-kick to Bournemouth. Silva will be disappointed with the lack of quality in the final third from his side.

It's been a slow start for both sides from an attacking perspective, with neither team able to test the opposition goalkeeper with a meaningful opportunity. Fulham have had one shot on target since the game got underway, but it was comfortable for Neto between the sticks. It's been a game of limited quality so far.

Fulham attempt to hit the Cherries on the break as the ball is fed out wide to Tete. He gets it out of his feet and looks to cross into the box, but his delivery flies behind for a goal-kick. Silva's men need a little more quality in the final third if they want to have a chance of opening the scoring here today.

Chance! It's Kluivert once again who makes a run in behind and is found inside the penalty area. He cuts it back to Solanke who goes to strike it first time, but his shot is deflected behind for a corner. The delivery comes in and there is a scramble in the box, but Robinson is eventually able to hoof the ball away from danger. Bournemouth are turning the screw.

Kluivert shows great movement to create space for himself on the right-hand side. He gets tpo the byline and looks to clip a cross toewards the run of Solanke, but Leno rushes out of his goal and gathers. The Cottagers then counter-attack and the ball eventually finds Tete, who cuts onto his left before unleashes a strike towards goal, but it goes flying over the bar.

Fulham enjoy a spell of possession before Iwobi sends a cross towards the back post, but Ouattara is there to head behind for a corner. Pereira is set to take it, and he picks out De Cordova-Reid on the edge of the penalty area, but his volley is blocked and the Cherries are able to clear.

Iwobi and Cairney link up well on the left-hand side befopre the former sends a crossfield pass towards De Cordova-Reid, but Ouattara is able to snuff out the danger. The Cherries are deep and compact when the away side have the ball, but they look ready to hit them on the counter-attack when necessary.

Christie gets the game under way for Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium!

The players are soon to be making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off. When the two sides last met in Premier League action, Bournemouth were victorious 2-1 at Vitality Stadium last season. Marcus Tavernier scored first for the Cherries in the 50th minute, while Dominic Solanke also was on target. Andreas Pereira scored the lone goal for the Cottagers in the 16th minute.

Bournemouth v Fulham starting line-ups

14:47 , Jack Rathborn

AFC Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Ouattara, Scott, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke.

Subs: Mepham, Aarons, Rothwell, Brooks, Sinisterra, Moore, Billing, Greenwood, Travers (g/k).

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson, João Palhinha, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Iwobi, Muniz Carvalho.

Subs: Wilson, Castagne, Reed, Lukic, Diop, Harris, Carlos Vinícius, Ballo-Touré, Rodák (g/k).

Ariola has made two changes from Bournemouth’s most recent fixture against Nottingham Forest, where the Cherries won 3-2 at The City Ground. In midfield, Lewis Cook misses out, with Scott coming into the starting XI. Elsewhere, Billing drops to the bench, with Kluivert earning a place in the team.

Meanwhile, Silva has also made two alterations from Fulham’s disappointing defeat at home to Burnley. At right-back, Tete comes in to replace Castagne, who drops to the bench. Further forward, Wilson is also named among the substitutes, with De Cordova-Reid coming into the starting XI.

FULHAM SUBS: Carlos Vinicius, Fode Ballo-Toure, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Luke Harris, Sasa Lukic, Harrison Reed, Marek Rodak, Harry Wilson.

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kenny Tete; Tom Cairney, Joao Palhinha; Alex Iwobi, Andreas Pereira, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Rodrigo Muniz.

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Max Aarons, Philip Billing, David Brooks, Ben Greenwood, Chris Mepham, Kieffer Moore, Joe Rothwell, Luis Sinisterra, Mark Travers.

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Dango Ouattara, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Adam Smith; Ryan Christie, Alex Scott; Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo; Dominic Solanke.

Fulham travel to Bournemouth looking to put an end to a disappointing run of games on the road. The Cottagers haven’t won away from home in the Premier League since the opening day of the season, leaving them without a win in their last eight away fixtures (D3 L5). Marco Silva’s side have lost their last three away matches while conceding at least three goals in each of those games. A win could see Fulham climb into the top half of the Premier League, leapfrogging today’s opponents, Wolves, and Chelsea into 10th place.

Bournemouth have enjoyed some impressive performances at the Vitality Stadium this season and have earned seven points from their last three home games in the Premier League (W2 D1). The Cherries have lost just one of their previous 12 league meetings with Fulham, with their only defeat coming back in 2019. Andoni Iraola’s side are yet to win a game in England’s top flight when playing on Boxing Day (D3 L2), so the South Coast club will be hoping they can break that curse in today’s fixture.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Boxing Day Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Fulham at the Vitality Stadium.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…