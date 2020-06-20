Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace result: Luka Milivojevic scores fine free-kick as Eagles pick apart dreary Cherries

PA

It’s a question we could have asked anytime since November of last year when they began this slide. One that would have been on Eddie Howe’s mind every day during lockdown. But as they succumbed to a convincing defeat at home to Crystal Palace, the need for an answer has never been more desperate.

What on earth has happened to Bournemouth?

A team that prided themselves on brisk transitions are now ponderous. The assurance of movement and touch have long gone, replaced by the kind of tentative play that reeks of deep-set doubt. The kind that somehow needs to be rediscovered if Bournemouth want to extend their time in the Premier League beyond this fifth season.

In previous years Crystal Palace would have no right to come here and play as they did, almost mocking Bournemouth with their swagger in the first-half. That was most stark in the goal that put them two clear: a flowing move starting with a raking diagonal pass to Wilfried Zaha, who walked the ball in off the flank, threaded it to Patrick van Aanholt behind the host’s defence, who cut across to Jordan Ayew to finish crisply into the far corner for his ninth of the season. The mockery was in the manner of winger, full-back and forward doing to Bournemouth as they had done to others in the past. Not so now.

Even the first – a free-kick from Luka Milivojevic after 12 minutes – had a feel of rubbing red and black noses into it. David Brooks, given his first start of the season after two ankle surgeries, began the match like a 22-year old making up for lost time with an array of deft flicks and nutmegs to cut through Palace at will.

Luka Milivojevic scores a brilliant free-kick to put Palace ahead (Getty)

But it was his upending of Zaha that gave Milivojevic the chance to show his dead ball repertoire extends to 25-yards, giving Aaron Ramsdale no chance. Still, Brooks was the only bright spot in his first bit of competitive action in 14 months. His 60 minutes might not have been as he would have liked tonight, but that hour will mean much more over the remaining eight games.

However, there was a further blow for Bournemouth when Josh King was forced off after a dangerous tackle from Gary Cahill that jarred his standing ankle. This was only the Norwegian’s fourth appearance in 2020 and the correlation between that and his side’s run of eight points in their last 12 matches coming into today is no coincidence.

Shorn of those two attacking threats, Crystal Palace had little to worry about when it came to preserving a lead they had established before the first drinks break.

For the existential crisis of their opponents, it is important to recognise their part in this. Roy Hodgson’s side have been as close to a surprise package as a known quantity can be.

Crystal Palace celebrate Jordan Ayew’s goal (PA)

Yet again, Ayew’s work away from goal was diligent and without complaint, and continued his knack of only scoring his Palace wins. Likewise, Benteke had another strong performance even if he did not register an effort on goal, his shirt translucent with sweat when he made way for Andros Townsend with 14 minutes to go. Throughout this squad there seems to be an appreciation of the bigger picture.

That would explain how they have been able to be so rigid in their defensive shape. Hodgson has put the information on the board, but the players have consistently brought it to life on the pitch.

It took Bournemouth 63 minutes to register a shot on target – Nathan Ake heading a corner straight at Vincente Guaita – and that ended up being their lot. The backline was compact and disciplined, offering nothing in behind or in between.

The long and short of this result are both worthy of celebration. For the first time in Crystal Palace’s history, they have won four top-flight matches in a row without conceding. It also moves them up to ninth.

Those of a Palace persuasion who will have dreaded a season of relegation struggle may begin to wonder if Europe is on the cards. That could be the only jeopardy on their run-in. How Bournemouth must miss those times.