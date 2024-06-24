Bournemouth Vigilant as PSG Shows Interest in €32M-Rated Defender Acquired Last Year

LOSC Lille standout Leny Yoro reportedly has informed Paris Saint-Germain that his intention is to join Real Madrid, whether it’s this summer or next year as a free agent.

As a result, the Parisians will have to look at other options to improve their center-back position. Over the past few months, various names have surfaced in addition to Yoro to help bolster the defense for next season.

One of the latest names to come out in the rumor mill is Illia Zabarnyi. According to journalist Chris McKenna, PSG are interested in a summer move for Bournemouth defender. However, the information doesn’t reveal how serious the Parisians are for the player.

As for the player’s cost, Transfermarkt puts the player’s value at €32 million, but that price could go higher since the right-footed defender is under contract until 2028.

🚨 PSG are interested in a summer move for Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi. (Source: @cmckennasport) pic.twitter.com/btdGRHUhRL — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 24, 2024

Still, with the news that Yoro has no plans to join PSG, the reigning Ligue 1 champions, they likely need to determine which other files they have on to see which player fits manager Luis Enrique’s system.

Recently, journalist Robin Bairner wrote in his PSG Talk Extra Time column that Zabarnyi would be an under-the-radar signing with great value.

“A more leftfield approach is required to get value for money, which is something that Ilya Zabarnyi of Bournemouth may just provide,” Bairner wrote. “The 21-year-old right-sided center-back has enjoyed a quietly strong first season in England with the Cherries and could see his reputation explode at Euro 2024.

“He presses particularly well in a high zone and distributes the ball nicely, and while there are some rough edges to his game, notably his positioning, he can be taught.”