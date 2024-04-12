Bournemouth v Manchester United preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats
TEAM NEWS
Bournemouth are without Antoine Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier, who sustained injuries in last week's loss at Luton.
Defender Chris Mepham is ruled out due to illness and joins Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks and Luis Sinisterra on the sidelines.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford faces a late fitness test after being forced off against Liverpool.
A knee injury will keep Scott McTominay out, while defenders Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans remain absent.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
Manchester United have won four of their last five Premier League visits to Bournemouth, including a 1-0 victory last season.
The Cherries could achieve their first league double over United, having won 3-0 at Old Trafford in December.
Bournemouth
Bournemouth are vying to win four consecutive Premier League home games for the first time.
Andoni Iraola's side have lost just two of their last 11 top-flight home matches (W6, D3), with those defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City.
Just 31% of Bournemouth's top-flight goals this term have been scored in the first half (14 of 45), the lowest percentage in the division.
Justin Kluivert has been involved in three Premier League goals in his last five matches, with two goals and one assist, as many as in his first 20 games in the competition.
Dominic Solanke needs one goal to set a new club record of 17 in a single Premier League season. His current tally of 16 has equalled Joshua King's tally in 2016-17.
Manchester United
Manchester United have failed to win any of their past three Premier League away games, drawing one and losing two.
United have conceded in eight successive top-flight away matches since a 0-0 draw at Anfield in December, shipping 17 goals in total.
Erik ten Hag's side have faced 554 shots in the top flight this season, just six shy of the league high set by Sheffield United.
The Red Devils have dropped 15 points from winning positions this season, their most in a Premier League campaign.
Diogo Dalot is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance, becoming the fourth Portuguese player to reach that milestone for the club after Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Nani.