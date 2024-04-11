Bournemouth v Manchester United: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between Bournemouth and Manchester United in the Premier League.

Bournemouth are looking to complete their first league double over Manchester United, following their 3-0 win at Old Trafford in December.

Manchester United have won four of their six Premier League away games against Bournemouth, losing the other two in December 2015 (1-2) and November 2019 (0-1).

Bournemouth have won each of their last three Premier League home games – they have never won four in a row at home in the top-flight before.

Despite coming into this round of games in sixth place in the Premier League table, only bottom side Sheffield United (560) have faced more shots than Manchester United in the Premier League this season (554), while the Red Devils also have the third highest expected goals against figure (58.2).

Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi were on target for Bournemouth in their 3-0 win over Manchester United in the reverse fixture. Only Joshua King in 2019-20 has scored home and away for the Cherries against the Red Devils in a single campaign.