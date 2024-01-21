Bournemouth v Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Jota and Nunez both score twice

Liverpool moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth that extended their unbeaten league run to 14 games.

The visitors were frustrated in a cagey first half of few goalscoring chances but found a higher gear after the break with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both scoring twice.

Nunez made it 1-0 in the 49th minute after a slick passing move carved up Bournemouth’s defence and the influential Jota put the game out of reach of the hosts with two clinical finishes in the 70th and 79th minutes.

Uruguayan Nunez put the seal on a dominant Liverpool display with his second goal in stoppage time.

Relive all the action with our blog below:

HIGHLIGHTS: Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool

18:32 , Luke Baker

Here are the four Liverpool goals from today’s game. A convincing win in the end.

FULL-TIME! Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool

18:28 , Luke Baker

A comprehensive win for Liverpool in the end. It was goalless at half-time but they were sublime after the break as Nunez and Jota scored twice apiece. With Salah away at Afcon, having two of their other forwards grab doubles will be a welcome sight for Jurgen Klopp.

The title charge continues and they’re five points clear at the top.

Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool

18:26 , Luke Baker

90+6 mins: Nunez gets yellow-carded as he blindsides Moore and clatters into him. The Uruguayan smiles and offers Moore a hand of apology. That booking will hardly ruin his day after two goals in a 4-0 win

GOAL! Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool (Nunez 90+2’)

18:22 , Luke Baker

We will have one more goal in this game and a second for Darwin Nunez!

He’s not always the most clinical but it’s two lovely finishes from Liverpool’s No 9. Gomez lofts a ball into the box from out on the right touchline, midway in the Bournemouth half, and Nunez brings it down about seven yards out before flicking it into the corner past Neto.

His 10th goal of the campaign and a really nice one.

Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool

18:20 , Luke Baker

90 mins: Eight minutes of added time. Jota will be eyeing up a hat-trick, otherwise both teams probably just want to reach the full-time whistle with no more injuries.

CHANCE! Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool

18:19 , Luke Baker

89 mins: Huge chance for Bournemouth to nick a goal back! Brooks slips clear of the defence and is through one on one. Allison quickly off his line and Brooks skews his shot wide, trying to curl it round the Liverpool stopper.

Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool

18:16 , Luke Baker

86 mins: Ah, this is bad news for Bournemouth. Max Aarons pulls up injured as he chases the ball. He goes down and looks resigned to his fate - you’d guess his hamstring has gone.

After a while, he gets up and is helped off the field by the physio. That will be his game up but as the Cherries have already made all five subs, they’ll finish the match with 10 men.

WATCH: Diogo Jota grabs his second goal

18:15 , Luke Baker

Diogo Jota’s second goal, and Liverpool’s third, came courtesy of another fine finish despite the initial mis-kick.

Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool

18:13 , Luke Baker

82 mins: Liverpool into ‘rest our players up’ mode now that it’s 3-0. A couple of youngsters, Bobby Clark and Owen Beck, will get 15 minutes or so of action as Bradley and Jones go off.

Bournemouth also waving the white flag somewhat as Solanke is taken off and traditional target-man Kieffer Moore enters the fray. Philip Billing also on for Cook

GOAL! Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool (Jota 79’)

18:10 , Luke Baker

Diogo Jota with another superb finish and that’s game over for Liverpool!

Great work by Gravenbercha nd then Gakpo to get the ball out to Nunez wide on the left. His cross is too long but Bradley puts it back in the box to Jota who scuffs his first shot but then absolutely belts the ball into the far corner, beyond Neto, with his second attempt as the ball sits up nicely. Superb!

WATCH: Diogo Jota puts Liverpool 2-0 ahead

18:07 , Luke Baker

Here’s Diogo Jota finishing superbly to double Liverpool’s lead

CHANCE! Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool

18:06 , Luke Baker

75 mins: Could Max Aarons shoot there? The Bournemouth full-back brings the ball down well in the opposition box, cuts inside a defender from the right and finds himself eight yards out but tries to square to Solanke.

Konate slides in to block the ball from getting to the in-form striker. Great defending. The ball was slightly between Aarons’ feet but surely a shot was still the better option?

Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool

18:03 , Luke Baker

73 mins: Bournemouth streaming forward now to try and get themselves in the game. Solanke gets a touch on a cross with a lunge in the box but can’t find the power and it rolls straight to Alisson.

A free-kick out on the left is then whipped in by Cook but Konate is strong to clear the ball.

GOAL! Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool (Jota 70’)

17:59 , Luke Baker

A second goal for Liverpool and it’s Diogo Jota with the sharp finish!

Nunez involved again as he outmuscles Zabarnyi outside the box, the ball falls to Gakpo who calmly slips in Jota on the right of the box and there’s not much room to squeeze the ball in at the near post but the Portuguese manages it with a powerful finish. A satisfying thwack as it hits the back of the net.

Another well-worked goal by Liverpool finished impressively.

Bournemouth 0-1 Liverpool

17:58 , Luke Baker

68 mins: Justin Kluivert off and David Brooks on as Andoni Iraola makes another change

Bournemouth 0-1 Liverpool

17:55 , Luke Baker

66 mins: Bradley now booked as his swinging arm catches Scott in the face. Liverpool trying to take the heat out of the game but they’d love a second goal

Bournemouth 0-1 Liverpool

17:53 , Luke Baker

63 mins: No one has been better at making effective subs in the Premier League this season than Jurgen Klopp. On 63 minutes, he makes a double change as Elliott and Diaz come off with Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo coming on.

A pair of Dutch internationals not a bad duo to bring on.

Bournemouth 0-1 Liverpool

17:48 , Luke Baker

59 mins: Frustration growing for the Bournemouth players? Cook clumsily clatters into Bradley from behind and then makes sure the follow-through catches him as well. Gets a yellow card for his troubles.

WATCH: Darwin Nunez puts Liverpool ahead

17:46 , Luke Baker

Here was that goal from Nunez - clinically finishing off a team move. Superb play.

Bournemouth 0-1 Liverpool

17:44 , Luke Baker

55 mins: A couple of Bournemouth subs as Lloyd Kelly and Alex Scott come on for James Hill and Luis Sinisterra.

CHANCE! Bournemouth 0-1 Liverpool

17:44 , Luke Baker

53 mins: A much more frenetic pace in this second half! Young right-back Connor Bradley has two chances for Liverpool and the first is a golden one. Nunez stands a cross up to the back post where Bradley rises but his header is badly miscued back across goal and doesn’t trouble Neto. He should have got that on target.

Shortly after, he connects with a shot well from outside the box but it’s desperately blocked.

Bournemouth 0-1 Liverpool

17:40 , Luke Baker

51 mins: Bournemouth almost hit back straight away as Cook’s shot takes a wicked deflection, leaving Alisson stranded, but flies wide. The corner is dealt with and Liverpool survive.

GOAL! Bournemouth 0-1 Liverpool (Darwin Nunez 49’)

17:39 , Luke Baker

What a start to the second half for Liverpool! And it’s the much-maligned Darwin Nunez with the neat finish to put Jurgen Klopp’s men ahead!

It’s lovely one-touch play from Liverpool as Jones slips the ball to Jota, he angles it to Nunez and the Uruguayan finishes neatly beyond Neto. A sublime team goal and exactly what the Reds needed!

KICK-OFF! Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

17:35 , Luke Baker

Back underway at the Vitality. Can either side find a winner?

HALF-TIME! Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

17:19 , Luke Baker

And that’s half-time. Bournemouth have more than held their own against league leaders Liverpool but not too many chances of note for either side. Relatively intriguing stuff though.

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

17:18 , Luke Baker

45+1 mins: Into two minutes of added time. Liverpool win a corner which is attacked by Konate but Hill makes it hard for him and the header is wide.

CLOSE! Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

17:17 , Luke Baker

44 mins: Solanke twists and turns in the box but eventually his pull-back is to no one. But then Bournemouth’s best moment!

Nice work by Sinisterra down the left and switches inside to Kluivert who drills a lovely ball across the six-yard box but it somehow goes through without a decisive touch from Solanke or Christie. Close!

The Vitality Stadium crowd are rocking now

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

17:12 , Luke Baker

40 mins: Bournemouth finally get a shot on target but it’s straight at Alisson from distance. Kluivert and Christie then see long shots blocked on the edge of the area.

A decent couple of minutes for the Cherries

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

17:10 , Luke Baker

38 mins: Good work from Jota to get half a yard on Mepham and pull the ball back across the box but it’s inches behind Nunez, who has made a great run. He was ready to sweep that in!

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

17:08 , Luke Baker

37 mins: It wasn’t great from Kluivert but deemed accidental and no malice, so no punishment. Klopp doesn’t necessarily agree... Diaz receives treatment and then comes back on.

VAR CHECK! Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

17:07 , Luke Baker

35 mins: Liverpool are now having shots at least but it’s all from distance. Diaz fires at goal from 25 yards but again, it’s straight at the goalkeeper.

Diaz then goes down under a challenge from Kluivert. Looks like a really painful one for Diaz and replays show Kluivert missed the ball and studded the ankle or upper foot of the Colombian. VAR is having a look at this...

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

17:01 , Luke Baker

30 mins: Liverpool beginning to dominate and a goal is starting to feel likely for the Reds. Bournemouth can’t out of their own half at the moment. Diaz gets a cross blocked in a good position and Mac Allister also tries to create something

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

16:58 , Luke Baker

25 mins: A shot on target now. We are being spoiled! Liverpool attack down the left and Nunez takes a shot on himself but it’s comfortable for Neto to get down and hold.

Hill then tries to leave a long ball over the top for his goalkeeper but a miscommunication forces him to lunge and put it out for a corner instead. Another corner when Bradley’s delivery is narrowly beyond Diaz but flicked behind. Then a GOOD CHANCE as Nunez given a free header but it’s over the bar,

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

16:51 , Luke Baker

20 mins: A shot at last, finally! But it’s not on target. Mac Allister strides forward for Liverpool and decides to take aim but pulls the shot wide of the left post. Neto dived across and probably had it covered anyway.

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

16:48 , Luke Baker

17 mins: No effort at goal to speak of from either side yet but Liverpool are just starting to take control of possession in the centre of the park a little more.

Nunez then checks back in the area after a slipped ball through but Mepham gets a toe in to poke the ball away as he tries to shoot

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

16:43 , Luke Baker

12 mins: Bournemouth work really nicely round the Liverpool press but Tavernier’s pass through to the streaking Solanke isn’t accurate enough. One good pass and the ex-Liverpool striker would have been clean through.

Sinisterra then runs out of room after skipping past Bradley to the by-line and it’s just a goal-kick. Bournemouth are on top here so far.

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

16:39 , Luke Baker

8 mins: Bournemouth try going route one as Alisson thumps a long ball up for Nunez It bounces dangerously but the retreating Christie manages to get his head on it and nod back to Neto. A potentially fruitful tactic for the Cherries though.

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

16:38 , Luke Baker

6 mins: Better from Liverpool as they attack down the left but Bournemouth get bodies in front of the ball and clear.

The Cherries then earn another corner down the other end. Tavernier drills a low ball across after a neat short-corner routine that Alisson pushes behind. A fourth corner for the hosts and it’s dangerously in the mixer but headed clear by Van Dijk.

Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

16:33 , Luke Baker

2 mins: Bournemouth immediately on the front foot and Kluivert skips past Gomez down the right flank. His attempted cross is blocked away for a corner.

Konate then forced to clear behind for another corner but this time Liverpool can scramble the ball away. Good start for the Cherries though

KICK-OFF! Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool

16:31 , Luke Baker

Here we go - underway at the Vitality Stadium. Two in-form teams going head to head

Bournemouth v Liverpool

16:28 , Luke Baker

Not long until kick-off in Bournemouth now. The players have completed their warm-up

More Bournemouth v Liverpool stats

16:22 , Luke Baker

Bournemouth have taken more points from their last eight Premier League games than any other side (19 – W6 D1 L1). Liverpool rank second for this with 18 points from their last eight (W5 D3).

Liverpool have rescued more points from losing positions than any other side in the Premier League this season (19), with 12 of those coming away from home. The Reds have lost just one of their last 14 league games in which they’ve trailed (W6 D7), with that defeat coming away to Tottenham in September, going down to a 96th-minute strike in that match.

Due to Egypt’s participation at this year’s AFCON, this will be Liverpool’s first Premier League game without Mohamed Salah since a 2-1 win at Southampton in May 2022. Since joining the Reds in 2017-18, Liverpool have lost none of their 10 Premier League games without him (W7 D3), winning each of the last four in a row.

Dominic Solanke, who scored one goal in 21 Premier League appearances for former club Liverpool, has scored in each of his last three home league games (4 goals). He could become the first player to score in four consecutive home appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth.

Darwin Nunez is averaging a goal or assist every 93 minutes in all competitions for Liverpool this season (8 goals, 10 assists in 1667 minutes), with only Mohamed Salah having a better average for the Reds this term (one every 79). Nunez’s next goal will be his 100th in his senior career for club and country.

Bournemouth v Liverpool stats

16:16 , Luke Baker

Bournemouth have lost eight of their last nine league meetings with Liverpool, though the exception was a 1-0 win in this exact fixture last season.

Liverpool have already won at the Vitality Stadium this season, beating Bournemouth 2-1 in the EFL Cup. The last team to beat the Cherries twice away from home in the same season were Bristol City in 1999-00.

Bournemouth have lost all nine of their Premier League games against teams starting the day top of the table, conceding 30 goals and scoring just six. It’s the most such games any team has played in the competition with a 100% loss record.

Bournemouth have won three of their last four Premier League home games (D1), as many as their previous 16 beforehand (D4 L9). They have scored nine goals in their last four league games at the Vitality Stadium, as many as their previous 11 prior to this.

Jurgen Klopp passionately defends Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia move: ‘How dare we’ judge him

16:10 , Luke Baker

Jurgen Klopp has sprung to the defence of Jordan Henderson by saying his critics should not have judged the former Liverpool captain for moving to Saudi Arabia.

Henderson joined Ajax on Thursday, which Klopp thinks will be a wonderful move for the midfielder and his family, after ripping up his lucrative contract with Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro-League after just six months and only 19 games.

The England international had been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community and was blamed for then joining a club in a country where homosexuality is criminalised.

But Klopp believes that no one gets every decision right in life and feels assessments of Henderson’s choices have been too harsh.

Jurgen Klopp passionately defends Jordan Henderson: ‘How dare we’ judge him

Liverpool have benefitted from their mini-winter break, says Jurgen Klopp

16:04 , Luke Baker

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his team have returned refreshed from their mini-break and are ready to push on in the Premier League title race.

They returned to training on Wednesday – a week after their last game – and head to Bournemouth looking to extend their advantage at the top to five points.

While they will still be missing talisman Mohamed Salah, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations, and are waiting for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai to return from injury, Klopp believes everyone benefited from a break from the intensity of the Premier League.

“Friday was the third session since we are back and you could see it was really important to everybody, for everybody,” he said. “As much as they like going on holiday, the thing they like most is actually playing football and that’s really cool to see.

“Nobody wanted to have three or four weeks, we are in the middle of a season (and) we love what happened so far. We are looking forward to what’s coming up, but these four days were just top class. We had a break and now we can go for the rest of the season.”

Liverpool have benefitted from their mini-winter break, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp makes touching offer to Liverpool fan Sven-Goran Eriksson

15:57 , Luke Baker

Jurgen Klopp has promised to give Sven-Goran Eriksson a warm welcome to Liverpool and to let him do his job for a day.

The former England manager announced he has terminal cancer and delivered a defiant message to fans, while also revealing he is a Liverpool supporter who wished he could have taken charge of the club.

And Eriksson could be in the dugout at Anfield in March when a Liverpool Legends team containing some of their former players take on their Ajax counterparts in a charity game with Robbie Fowler, who played for the Swede during his reign with England, saying a call had been made to help arrange it.

Jurgen Klopp makes touching offer to Liverpool fan Sven-Goran Eriksson

Bournemouth v Liverpool

15:52 , Luke Baker

Defender James Hill will make his first start for Bournemouth today.

A first @PremierLeague start for James Hill 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mRsdbrUBxt — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 21, 2024

Liverpool v Bournemouth team news

15:39 , Luke Baker

Here are the teams for today’s clash.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Hill, Cook, Christie, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Elliott, Mac Allister; Jota, Nunez, Diaz

Team news is in! 📋



Here’s how the Reds line up to take on A.F.C. Bournemouth ✊ #BOULIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 21, 2024

Jurgen Klopp unsure how people ‘dare to judge’ Jordan Henderson over career choices

15:28 , Luke Baker

Jurgen Klopp jumped to the defence of Jordan Henderson by saying his critics should not have judged the former Liverpool captain for moving to Saudi Arabia.

Henderson joined Ajax on Thursday, which Klopp thinks will be a wonderful move for the midfielder and his family, after ripping up his lucrative contract with Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro-League after just six months and only 19 games.

“I’m happy for him as it looks like he is happy and that is the most important thing to me,” Klopp said. “People are really critical of Hendo about the move, first there and now coming back. I don’t know how we dare, always judging these kind of things.”

Jurgen Klopp reacts to ‘shock’ Mohamed Salah injury

15:21 , Luke Baker

Jurgen Klopp said it was a shock to see Mohamed Salah go off injured while playing for Egypt at the African Cup of Nations but Liverpool are waiting for the results of a scan to know the extent of his hamstring problem.

Liverpool’s top scorer has only missed 10 Premier League games in six-and-a-half seasons on Merseyside, and just three due to injury, and Klopp hopes the winger does not face a rare spell on the sidelines.

Jurgen Klopp reacts to ‘shock’ Mohamed Salah injury

Reborn Liverpool approach Cherries rematch with even loftier ambitions

15:14 , Luke Baker

It was win 1.0 for Liverpool 2.0. Jurgen Klopp’s term for his second team at Anfield could take on a greater significance if they win his second Premier League title. Triumph at Bournemouth today and they would have a five-point lead at the division’s summit. This season’s first victory came against Andoni Iraola’s team in August.

And in a campaign that has amounted to something of a voyage of discovery – not least for Klopp, who has admitted he does not yet know where Liverpool’s destination will be but is enjoying the journey – the themes of a season were revealed early.

Liverpool went behind but recovered to win, and have gone on to take 19 of their 45 points from losing positions. They lost a key player within the game, with Alexis Mac Allister receiving a red card that was later rescinded on appeal, but showed their adaptability and doggedness to prevail anyway.

They got goals from three attackers, and Klopp’s five main forwards have contributed 30 of their 43 top-flight strikes. Liverpool, whose first defeat of the season could have come when a goal or a man down to Bournemouth, have still only been beaten once in domestic competitions since April.

It has been a dramatic shift in fortunes. After the trauma and troubles of last year, they acquired a confidence and momentum that has continued, sometimes in familiar fashion: Liverpool won with 10 men after trailing at Newcastle the following week. Suddenly, they had a springboard.

Read Richard Jolly’s full preview of the game:

Reborn Liverpool approach Cherries rematch with even loftier ambitions

Bournemouth vs Liverpool tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

15:06 , Luke Baker

Liverpool’s Premier League title credentials will be tested by in-form Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp and his team know they need to respond to Man City and Arsenal wins, even without top scorer Mohamed Salah, whose injury while playing for Egypt in Afcon will naturally have the Reds concerned.

Bournemouth saw a run of four-straight wins in the Premier League ended in a 3-1 loss to Tottenham two weeks ago. Andoni Iraola’s men got back to winning ways by knocking Queens Park Rangers out of the FA Cup, but will not want their resurgence in the top flight to be stymied.

Liverpool are odds-on to beat Iraola’s men with football betting sites. Meanwhile, you can find a best price of 18/5 for the hosts to cause a stir in the title race.

After looking at the Premier League odds, here are our betting tips for Bournemouth vs Liverpool:

Bournemouth vs Liverpool tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

Early Liverpool team news

15:00 , Luke Baker

Liverpool are without Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo — both on international duty — while Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai are injured.

The latter trio could yet be back for the game against Fulham next week.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Gakpo, Jota, Diaz

Early Bournemouth team news

14:55 , Luke Baker

Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Adam Smith and Milos Kerkez remain absent for Bournemouth, and Marcos Senesi will serve a suspension having received a fifth booking of the campaign against Spurs. Lloyd Kelly could be fit to feature, though.

Predicted Bournemouth XI: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Cook, Scott; Tavernier, Billing, Kluivert; Solanke

When is Bournemouth vs Liverpool and how can I watch it?

14:50 , Luke Baker

When is Bournemouth vs Liverpool?

Bournemouth vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 21 January at the Vitality Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Everything you need to know about Bournemouth v Liverpool

14:47 , Luke Baker

Table-topping Liverpool will hope to extend their advantage over their Premier League title rivals as they travel to face Bournemouth.

Manchester City’s win last weekend has cut the gap at the top to just two points, but Liverpool can re-establish a five-point advantage with victory on the south coast.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last four games in all competitions but will be wary of the danger their hosts pose.

Spearheaded by ex-Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth had won four straight Premier League games themselves before a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham on New Year’s Eve.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Bournemouth v Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Bournemouth v Liverpool

14:45 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Bournemouth v Liverpool.

The Reds are looking to extend their lead atop the Premier League to five points as they travel to take on the Cherries.

Stick with us for full live coverage.