Bournemouth sign goalkeeper Paulsen

BBC
·1 min read
Goalkeeper Alex Paulsen in action for Wellington Phoenix

Bournemouth have signed 21-year-old New Zealand-born goalkeeper Alex Paulsen from Wellington Phoenix.

Paulsen is "an exciting prospect with so much potential," according to Cherries chief executive Neill Blake.

The player kept 12 clean sheets in 28 games in all competitions for Wellington Phoenix, helping them qualify for the A-League end-of-season play-offs.

He will move to England in early July.

“It means the world to me, my family and to my friends to be offered an opportunity to play in the best league on the planet, which most aspiring young footballers only dream of," Paulsen told Bournemouth's official website.

Born in Auckland to a South African father and a mother from Namibia, Paulsen has been capped four times by New Zealand at Under-23 level.

