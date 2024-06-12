Bournemouth set to rival Manchester United for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí



Bournemouth are reportedly set to rival Manchester United for the summer signing of Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi.

As the transfer window approaches, bolstering the defensive department is believed to be one of the highest priorities for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

Last season, United suffered a great deal as a result of their defensive options suffering injuries and missing multiple games. Diogo Dalot was the only defender on the club’s books not to have failed to feature in a game due to a physical setback.

Combine this with the fact that United confirmed the exit of Raphael Varane and the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are all facing an uncertain future at the club and it makes sense why the Red Devils are eager to dip into the market for alternatives.

A number of options have been mooted, including Bologna’s Lucumi.

A report covered by The Peoples Person back in April relayed that United had entered the race for the brilliant Lucumi.

Last term, he played 29 Serie A games and played a crucial part as Thiago Motta’s men qualified for the Champions League.

With Lucumi in the side, Bologna kept 13 top-flight clean sheets.

The Colombian is a strong defender who thrives in one versus one situations. He’s aggressive in his duels and boasts of rapid pace that enables him to eat up ground and recover well.

He’s also an excellent passer of the ball and is good technically – attributes that would instantly make him a success at Old Trafford.

It was stated that United are not the only club pursuing Lucumi. He’s also believed to be on the radar of outfits like Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Colombia AS now report that a move to Atletico Madrid is unlikely but Premier League rivals Bournemouth are emerging as strong competitors against United in the race for the 25-year-old.

The publication notes that it will be “almost impossible” for Bologna to retain Lucumi and already, the Italian club is looking for replacements.

Bournemouth tried to lure him to the Vitality before he moved to the Serie A and this time round, the Cherries are determined not to miss out on him.

Colombia AS add, “Manchester United, Napoli, Milan and now Bournemouth are the teams hoping to present an offer for the Colombian to Bologna.”

“The Italian team invested 8 million euros for 80% of the transfer (20% was left to Genk), however, thanks to the great season the defender had, his value increased and that is why they would have no problem selling him in case of that an offer arrives that satisfies the parties.”

Bournemouth want Lucumi to fill the vacuum left by Lloyd Kelly, who is on the verge of becoming the latest addition to the ranks at Newcastle.

Bidding for Lucumi will start at €18m – a figure that’s likely to go higher in case a bidding war is sparked.







