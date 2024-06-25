Bournemouth set left-back price tag amid transfer interest - report

Bournemouth have set a lofty price tag for star defender Milos Kerkez this summer, having attracted attention from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

The left-back made the move to the south coast just last summer from AZ Alkmaar and made an immediate impact in Andoni Iraola's squad. His debut came in Bournemouth's first game of the 2023/24 season against West Ham - taking Lloyd Kelly's usual role on the left side of defence.

Kerkez went on to make 33 appearances for the Cherries, registering one assist and keeping two clean sheets in the Premier League.

He's emerged as a target for numerous English sides, with Arsenal, United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa all said to have interest in the player, according to Fabrizio Romano's Daily Briefing. The valuation is in the region of £38m and £42m, which would represent a substantial profit for Bournemouth after paying £15.5m a year ago.

United have previously been linked with the left-back. The Red Devils are thought to be in the market for a new defender this summer, with long-term injuries to both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia forcing Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat to fill in at points. Meanwhile, Chelsea are in the process of cashing in on Ian Maatsen but still need a reliable left-back.

Away from his club, Kerkez has starred on the international stage for Hungary, often deployed in a more advanced wing-back role. He is currently away on international duty at Euro 2024, awaiting to find out whether his nation will progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

Reports state that Bournemouth have already begun looking for a replacement for Kerkez. The Cherries also saw Lloyd Kelly join Newcastle United on a free transfer this month.