Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma charged by FA after allegedly biting opponent
Jefferson Lerma has been charged by the Football Association (FA) with violent conduct after allegedly biting an opponent.
The Bournemouth midfielder is alleged to have bitten a Sheffield Wednesday player during the teams’ Championship tie last month, which Sheffield won 1-0.
An FA statement released on Tuesday read: “AFC Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.
“It is alleged that the midfielder committed an act of violent conduct by biting a Sheffield Wednesday FC player during the 83rd minute of an EFL Championship game on Tuesday 3 November 2020.
READ MORE: Premier League table and fixtures – all games by date and kick-off time
“Jefferson Lerma has until Thursday 24 December 2020 to provide a response.”
Bournemouth responded to the FA’s statement with their own, which read: “Jefferson strenuously denies the allegation made against him and has cooperated fully with the FA’s initial investigations into the alleged incident.
“He will request a hearing over the charge.
“AFC Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process.”
Read More