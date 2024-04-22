Bournemouth girls' football team beat boys to win league

An under-12s girls' football side have been dubbed "invincibles" after winning a league dominated by boys' teams.

Queens Park Ladies gained promotion to the second division of the Bournemouth Youth Football League after going the season undefeated - winning 18 and drawing four.

The team said their competitors had initially misjudged their abilities but soon realised they had met their match.

They completed their 22-game campaign having only conceded 11 goals.

Defender Edith told the BBC: "At first [the boys] underestimated us and they were sniggering and they didn't take us seriously - but then we showed them if they can do it, so can we.

"It's just amazing that we got to do it together and as a team and we could show them that we're more than they expected."

Toby Green, the team's manager, said the club had initially played at under-7s and under-8s level in the Bournemouth Youth Football League after being formed six years ago.

'Outstanding'

But the girls found their first two seasons difficult as they drew one match in two seasons and lost the rest.

"It's officially a mixed league but the reality is that it's all boys' teams in there," Mr Green said.

"But then [the girls] came away and worked on their formation, did lots of work on the training ground, went back in as under-12s and played 22, won 18 and drew four, lost none, scored 61 goals.

"The big stat for me is [the team] only conceded 11 goals over 22 games, which is outstanding."

