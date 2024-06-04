Advertisement

🏴󠁧 Bournemouth confirm signing of highly rated young A-League goalkeeper

ben browning
·1 min read
Bournemouth have begun their summer recruitment drive by announcing the addition of highly-rated shot-stopper Alex Paulsen.

The Wellington Pheonix no.1 is still just 21-years-old and is highly regarded in Australia, having been an ever-present for his side this season and keeping 11 clean sheets in the process.

He is expected to be called up to the Olympic Games which take place in Paris this summer, which will delay his potential debut for the Cherries.