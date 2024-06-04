🏴󠁧 Bournemouth confirm signing of highly rated young A-League goalkeeper

Bournemouth have begun their summer recruitment drive by announcing the addition of highly-rated shot-stopper Alex Paulsen.

The Wellington Pheonix no.1 is still just 21-years-old and is highly regarded in Australia, having been an ever-present for his side this season and keeping 11 clean sheets in the process.

Confirmed ✅



We're delighted to sign highly-rated goalkeeper Alex Paulsen 🇳🇿



Welcome to #afcb, Alex 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WWl13JDV8Z — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) June 4, 2024

He is expected to be called up to the Olympic Games which take place in Paris this summer, which will delay his potential debut for the Cherries.