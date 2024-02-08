Bournemouth agree £20m deal for Luis Sinisterra following loan from Leeds United

Luis Sinisterra joined Leeds United from Feyenoord at the beginning of last season - AFP/Justin Tallis

Bournemouth have agreed a £20 million deal for Luis Sinisterra’s loan to become a permanent transfer from Leeds United.

The Colombia forward, 24, moved on a season-long loan from Elland Road in the summer with an option to buy, with Jaidon Anthony moving in the other direction to be part of Daniel Farke’s promotion bid.

But terms have been agreed with Bournemouth to make the deal permanent, with the fee meaning Leeds will effectively get back the money they paid Feyenoord at the start of last season when he signed from the Dutch club.

Sinisterra has started five of the last six games for Andoni Iraola’s side and has done enough at the Vitality Stadium to earn a long-term contract on the south coast.

He scored seven goals in 22 appearances at Leeds but could not prevent them from relegation, with his departure likely to be welcomed by supporters after they turned on him and other players at the start of the campaign in the Championship.

“Side before self, every time,” read the banner facing Leeds players as they left their Thorp Arch training ground, with Sinisterra’s name listed among others. “Greed or no fight,” the banner added.

He started the season in Farke’s squad before securing a move to Bournemouth on deadline day. After building his match-fitness and making substitute appearances, he was given his first start against Crystal Palace in December and has played regularly after contribution in that match.

“I think he is much better aerially than probably everyone thinks,” said Iraola. “We can see it in training. He also was part of the goal we scored against Newcastle, from another corner. I am happy because he has contributed, not only on the goal, but did a good job defensively.” He has also played in the recent FA Cup wins against QPR and Swansea.