Bournemouth’s €32M-Rated Defender Would Be ‘Value’ Signing for PSG, Expert Says

Paris Saint-Germain will look at center-backs this summer to improve the position. Lucas Hernandez is out to start the 2024-25 season, while Presnel Kimpembe has an uncertain future.

The Parisians are keen on Leny Yoro, but could the Ligue 1 champions want two central defenders this transfer window? Over the last few months, there have been various targets linked to the capital club to fill the center-back need.

Journalist Robin Bairner wrote in his PSG Talk Extra Time column that AFC Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi should be an ideal target for the capital club to improve their defense next season.

“A more leftfield approach is required to get value for money, which is something that Ilya Zabarnyi of Bournemouth may just provide,” Bairner wrote. “The 21-year-old right-sided center-back has enjoyed a quietly strong first season in England with the Cherries and could see his reputation explode at Euro 2024.

“He presses particularly well in a high zone and distributes the ball nicely, and while there are some rough edges to his game, notably his positioning, he can be taught.”

Zabarnyi made 42 appearances across all competitions this past 2023-24 season for the Premier League club. The 21-year-old is under contract until 2028 with Bournemouth, so if PSG were to have any interest in the Ukrainian player, it could take a significant amount.

Transfermarkt puts the defender’s transfer value at €32 million, so it will be interesting to see if PSG are content with landing Yoro or perhaps they might eye another center-back like Illia Zabarnyi.