Bournemouth 3-0 Brighton: What De Zerbi said

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has been talking to BBC Match of the Day following the heavy defeat: "We have to play much better than we are playing. We would like to give more and more, but maybe in this moment it is tough for us.

"We need to keep motivation in the right way, but we need to play seriously for us, our club and our fans."

On whether he had a strong message for his players in the changing room: "No, I have big confidence in them. I know how they feel when we lose a game.

"We lose together and we have to keep going together."

On the rest of the season and getting back on course: "I hope that working with the players for one complete week means it can be different for us.

"We have to think about our mistakes and to remember ourselves that we can play better and do something more, for sure."