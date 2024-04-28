Bournemouth 3-0 Brighton: What Webster said

Brighton defender Adam Webster has been talking to Premier League Productions following the heavy defeat, firstly about Brighton conceding from another set piece: "It is every game. We prepare a lot for set pieces and to concede one like that, as easy as that, is frustrating. It gives you a mountain to climb. You are then always chasing the game."

On the team struggling to score goals: "We are struggling in front of goal at the moment. We are creating some half-decent chances but we are not creating clear-cut chances like we are used to.

"We can't seem to get that little bit of luck, or whatever it is, in front of goal. It is frustrating when you're not keeping clean sheets because it makes it difficult to get three points."

On their season overall: "The first half of the season we were in a strong position, but the past two or three months haven't gone our way.

"It has been a tough period. We have got to try and finish as strongly as we can."