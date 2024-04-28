Bournemouth 3-0 Brighton: What Iraola said

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has been speaking to BBC Match of the Day following the victory: "We played a really complete game. It is always difficult to play against Brighton, you have to show composure.

"We were dangerous in transition and played the spaces really well."

On forward Enes Unal: "I was very happy. He has been pushing a lot. It has been a difficult situation for him because it is difficult to take minutes from Dominic Solanke, but we decided to play two up front today.

"I am happy because he scored a really, really nice goal in the second half."

On whether Unal's loan may become a permanent deal: "Yeah, we told him yesterday that it was going to be made permanent.

"We are very happy, especially with his attitude and how he is integrating on and off the pitch. It is a very good signing for us."

On hitting their record points total: "We are really, really happy. The players deserve these points, they have performed really well.

"Even when we weren't getting points at the start of the season, they were pushing and playing well. Now we want more points and to continue."