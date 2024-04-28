Bournemouth 3-0 Brighton: Analysis

[Getty Images]

This was a seriously below-par performance from Brighton.

They had 13 shots on goal, but only one on target, and they looked extremely vulnerable at the back.

On another day, the margin of defeat could have been bigger.

There is a lot of noise around the club and the future of manager Roberto de Zerbi at the moment.

The Italian was slumped in his seat after the opening goal and cut a frustrated figure on the touchline throughout.

With qualifying for Europe now looking beyond the Seagulls, resolving De Zerbi's future and bringing in players that improve their squad now has to become a priority.

There are issues to solve - and they need solving quickly.