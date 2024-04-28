Bournemouth 3-0 Brighton: Analysis

[Getty Images]

Nine games into the Premier League season there were serious questions about whether Bournemouth had made the right decision in replacing Gary O'Neill with Andoni Iraola.

While O'Neill is forging a successful career at Wolves, the questions have disappeared on the south coast.

Iraola has led Bournemouth to their highest top-flight points total with three games to spare.

They were excellent against Brighton, playing superbly on the transition to regularly cause plenty of issues.

If they can match this level of performance and points total from their past 26 games over a full season then a European tilt is on the cards next season.