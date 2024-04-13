Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United: What Iraola said

Andoni Iraola spoke to BBC Match of the Day after Bournemouth's draw with Manchester United: "We didn't take our chances, we had chances to finish with a better result. All the refereeing decisions were against us today.

"It's not bad luck, I complain about consistency. I can't understand the decisions. I did not think it was a penalty from Adam Smith. I disagree.

"These are important points, same way they are important for United they are important for us."