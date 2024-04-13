Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United: What ten Hag said

Erik ten Hag spoke to BBC Match of the Day after Manchester United's draw with Bournemouth: "We know we have to win. We want to battle, to compete for the top positions. You see the game, we struggled first half, [Harry] Maguire was struggling but he overcame because we needed him to.

"The second half was much better, the good thing is we fought back twice from a losing position. The team spirit is good. By the end it could've been more composed and calm and we could've played more chance out. The opponent was struggling because they gave so much energy in the first half and there were so many gaps but we didn't benefit from it."

On Bruno Fernandes: "Scoring twice, very creative, it's true he gives a lot of energy to the team. He is acting as a captain, bringing the energy and we are very pleased with this.

"We are all disappointed but he expresses that feeling. We have to win our games and we have dropped too many unnecessary points in the last few games."

On late Bournemouth penalty shout: "It was not a penalty, definitely not. We conceded in the last four games three penalties and all of them were debatable. The one we won today was also debatable."