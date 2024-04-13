Advertisement

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United: Key stats

  • Bournemouth have gone unbeaten home and away against Manchester United for the first time in a Premier League season (W1 D1), netting five goals across these two matches, as many as they’d scored against the Red Devils in their previous eight meetings.

  • Manchester United are winless in their last four Premier League games (D3 L1), their longest such run within a season since October 2021 (also 4 games).

  • Manchester United have both scored and conceded in their last eight Premier League away games, their longest such run since December 2018 (also 8 games).

  • Dominic Solanke scored his 17th Premier League goal of the season, the most ever scored by a Bournemouth player in a campaign. Only Erling Haaland (20) and Ollie Watkins (18) have more in 2023-24.

  • Bruno Fernandes has scored 18 of his 52 goals (35%) from the penalty spot in the Premier League, only Wayne Rooney (20) has ever scored more penalties for Manchester United.