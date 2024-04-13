Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United: Key stats

Bournemouth have gone unbeaten home and away against Manchester United for the first time in a Premier League season (W1 D1), netting five goals across these two matches, as many as they’d scored against the Red Devils in their previous eight meetings.

Manchester United are winless in their last four Premier League games (D3 L1), their longest such run within a season since October 2021 (also 4 games).

Manchester United have both scored and conceded in their last eight Premier League away games, their longest such run since December 2018 (also 8 games).

Dominic Solanke scored his 17th Premier League goal of the season, the most ever scored by a Bournemouth player in a campaign. Only Erling Haaland (20) and Ollie Watkins (18) have more in 2023-24.